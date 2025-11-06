Miami Vice Themed ‘Club Casino’ Invokes Nostalgia & Neon in Support of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale

BY Frontdoors Media

Teri Carr

On October 11, 2025, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale’s ‘Club Casino’ Miami Vice event transformed The Vault of Scottsdale into a neon-lit South Beach night club vibe.

Presenting Sponsors: Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., and Mark & AmandaBosco

Funds Raised: >$150k

Entertainment: Dance performances – SambAZ, Casino – Dream Dealers, DJ – Collectivist Society DJ Agency

Caterers: Chef Matt Carter’s Zinc Bistro, The Mission, & Fat Ox

Notable Moments: Guests of the sold-out event donned their best South Beach attire for an evening amidst a robust collection of specialty automobiles. Testing their luck at a variety of raucous casino games, enjoying dancing, specialty cocktails, and a strolling supper featuring tastes from local chefs and restaurants. CEO Ivan Gilreath spoke to the generosity of the community that makes brighter futures possible for the kids who rely on the organization every day. Funds raised from the event support programs that focus on academic, leadership, resiliency, and healthy lifestyles for thousands of youth across Greater Scottsdale.

Photos courtesy of Dana Gibson Photography