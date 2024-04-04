Mesa Arts Welcomes Yo-Yo Ma for Annual Gala Event

The Mesa Arts Center Foundation held its annual fundraising event with the theme Strings Awakening: An Evening with Yo-Yo Ma on March 9, 2024, at the Mesa Arts Center.

Presenting Sponsor: The Opus Group

Event Chair: Heidi Kimball

Dollars Raised: $160,000+

Auctioneer: Frankie Fletcher

Notable Moments: The highlight of the evening was the incredible performance by cellist Yo-Yo Ma. His solo was dramatic and covered a wide range of music from Bach to Beatles to Gershwin. His inspirational commentary on music, culture, inclusiveness and lifetime values was appreciated by all. “We must learn about other cultures in order to love, and in order to preserve our common heritage,” Ma said. His unaccompanied cello performance on the Virginia Piper Repertory Stage followed a reception filled with music by harpist Alycia de Mesa, Asian-inspired culinary delights and a presentation by Richard Parison, the newly appointed executive director of Mesa Arts Center.

Photos courtesy of Slaven Gujic & Megan Robbins

