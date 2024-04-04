Visit Pinnacle Aviation (billboard)

April 4, 2024

Mesa Arts Welcomes Yo-Yo Ma for Annual Gala Event

Event Chair Heidi Kimball & Yo-Yo Ma with Rose & Brian Hanne

The Mesa Arts Center Foundation held its annual fundraising event with the theme Strings Awakening: An Evening with Yo-Yo Ma on March 9, 2024, at the Mesa Arts Center.

Presenting Sponsor: The Opus Group

Event Chair: Heidi Kimball

Dollars Raised: $160,000+

Auctioneer: Frankie Fletcher

Notable Moments: The highlight of the evening was the incredible performance by cellist Yo-Yo Ma. His solo was dramatic and covered a wide range of music from Bach to Beatles to Gershwin. His inspirational commentary on music, culture, inclusiveness and lifetime values was appreciated by all. “We must learn about other cultures in order to love, and in order to preserve our common heritage,” Ma said. His unaccompanied cello performance on the Virginia Piper Repertory Stage followed a reception filled with music by harpist Alycia de Mesa, Asian-inspired culinary delights and a presentation by Richard Parison, the newly appointed executive director of Mesa Arts Center. 

Photos courtesy of Slaven Gujic & Megan Robbins

Dawn Giles & Francis Tesmer
Cecil Lynn III, Cecil Lynn IV, Samantha Lynn & Karen Lynn
Tony & Jane Lydon with Clare & Matt Visnansky
Juliet Lim, Anna de Jesus, Heidi Kimball & Deanna Salazar
Randall Vogel, Yo-Yo Ma & Marcelle Vogel
Simon Tipene Adlam, Richard M. Parison Jr. & Illya Riske
Ivan Martinez & Mesa Vice Mayor Jenn Duff
Yo-Yo Ma
Raejean Alcala
Mandy Tripoli
The Scene
Harpist Alycia de Mesa

