| April 07, 2026

Mesa Arts Center Honors Founding Arts Alliance Members at 2026 Gala

BY Frontdoors Media

Pillar of Arts and Community Awardees

The Mesa Arts Center Foundation hosted its annual gala on February 28 at the Mesa Arts Center. The gala honored the Mesa Arts Alliance Founding Members and Campaign Leaders and featured special guest Priscilla Presley.

Presenting Sponsors: Gateway Bank & Schnepf Farms

Honorees: Pillars of Arts and Community Award; Kathye Brown, Theresa A. Carmichael, Douglas K. Cook, Carmen de Novais-Guerrero, Charles Deaton,Janet DeLand, Deborah Elliott & Michael J. Elliott, Ross N. & Anita C.Farnsworth, Joanie L. Flatt, Wilma Langfitt, D. Kent Layton, Robert H. Neill, Tom J. & Ruth Nesbitt, Joan A. Newth, Chris M. Rhodes & Thomas H. Rhodes, Heather Sandstrom, Cris Tutera, Thomas R. Verploegen, Marty Whalen & Mary Jo Whalen

Dollars Raised: >$220,000

Entertainment: Special conversation with Priscilla Presley and a performance by The Ruminations

Notable Moments: The evening featured an exclusive talk from Priscilla Presley, where she spoke about her life and “the legacy that accompanies the name, Presley.” Musical entertainment was provided by The Ruminations. The Mesa Arts Alliance Founding Members and Campaign Leaders were honored with the Pillars of Arts and Community Award. Mike Hutchinson and former Mayor John Giles were the emcees for the evening’s event.

The Scene
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