Mesa Arts Center Celebrates ‘The Art of 20’ Honoring Two Decades of Creativity

BY Frontdoors Media

Honoree Mike Hutchinson

On March 15, 2025, Mesa Arts Center celebrated its 20th anniversary with the ‘The Art of 20’ gala in their incredible Ikeda Theatre. The experience treated patrons to a behind-the-scenes tour of some of its amazing artistic and architectural components.

Co-Chairs: Rose Hanne & Bill Schmidt

Honoree: Mike Hutchinson – Mesa Arts Center Pillar of Arts and Community Award

Platinum Sponsors: Crescent Crown Distributing | Alliance Urgent Care | Nothing Bundt Cakes | Rose & Brian Hanne | Bill Passey & Maria Silva

Emcee & Auctioneer: Former Mesa Mayor John Giles

Entertainment: Jazz Legends Bob James & Dave Koz, a special welcome from Front Line Band and Artists’ exhibits.

Notable Moments: As guests arrived they received passports to guide them through various artistic experiences such as glass blowing, flameworking, sculptures and artwork available in their artists’ store. A front-line musical parade of “When the Saints Come Marching In” led guests into Ikeda Theater. Interim Director of Engagement Tomas Stanton recited a poem he wrote to honor key community members, sponsors and staff. The view from the theater stage offered attendees a chance to revel in the architecture and ambiance of the theater, which intentionally evokes the spirit of the Grand Canyon. Mike Hutchinson was awarded the inaugural Pillar of Arts and Community Award for his two decades of championing the Center’s creation and his continued advocacy for the arts. A member of the Lit Ink program spoke to the transformative power of storytelling in promoting literacy and social connections. After a lively auction and paddle raise, guests were directed to the Piper Theater for an intimate performance. Musicians Bob James and Dave Koz delighted guests with their artistry and a charming Q&A session. The musicians also held an autograph session to conclude the evening. Funds raised will ensure Mesa Arts Center can continue offering challenging and diverse art and arts experiences within joyous, dynamic and welcoming environments.

Photos courtesy of Mesa Arts Center

Joseph Morgan, Kathy Ikeda, Ruth Nesbitt & Lorie Ikeda-Morgan Sheenam & Vinay Arora Kate & Jarrad Bitner Rose & Brian Hanne Rick Underwood, Bill Schmidt, Dirk Ellsworth & Bill Lewis Marco Meraz, Luisa Meraz, Kimberly Carson & Lorena Austin Jeremy & Julie Spilsbury Former Mesa Mayor John Giles, Carolin Gey, Francis Tesmer & Dawn Giles Mary Francis Coleman & Britt Powell Nick & Nicolle Karantinos James & Anita Christensen Vern Mathern, Janice Price with Malcom & Marge Green, Liz & Jerry Paulus Maria Silva & Bill Passey Niel & Mara Baier Ruth Tan Lim & Sandy Obelsky Gerry Fathauer & Jeff Hutchinsons Paula Gibson, Steve & Hillary West with Cindy Ornstein Mandy Tripoli with Honoree Mike Hutchinson Glass Blowing Demonstration Bob James & Dave Koz