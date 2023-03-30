Mary-Louise Parker Returns to Her Arizona Roots for Lifetime Achievement Honors

The Event: 2023 Arizona Foundation for Women Soiree “Moonlight Masquerade”

The Cause: Arizona Foundation for Women

Event Date: February 24, 2023

Location: JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort and Spa

Event Co-Chairs: Dr. Radha G. Rishi & Dr. Seema Patel

Honorees: Mary-Louise Parker – Sandra Day O’Connor Lifetime Achievement Award | Andrea Tyler Evans – Voice of Women Award | Sheriff Paul Penzone – Marilyn R. Seymann Award

“She Counts!” Sponsors: Southwest Airlines | The Robinson Family

Dollars Raised: $465,000

Entertainment: Kim Weston & The Band

Master of Ceremonies & Auctioneer: Bobby D. Ehlert

Notable Moment: As guests walked in, they were met with a lively crowd that was dressed in their masquerade-best as they showed off their most festive masks with sequins, glitter and feathers. During the program, the most impactful moment came as Sasha Dotson gave an impassioned, heartbreaking and moving speech on her experience surviving domestic violence. Throughout the night, each honoree was celebrated for their commitment to AFW’s mission, supporting the needs of women from all corners of our state. Honoree Mary-Louise Parker sat down with AFW board member Monica Lindstrom to talk in-depth about her charitable work, motherhood and career.

Photos courtesy of Colleen Katz – Pictures in Pixels Photography & Elena and Jim Thornton – Photos by Elena & Jim

Event Chairs Dr. Seema Patel & Dr. Radha G. Rishi

AFW CEO Mesha Davis with Honorees Andrea Tyler Evans, Mary-Louise Parker & Paul Penzone

Monica Lindstrom & Mary-Louise Parker

Juliette Burgess

Sasha Dotson & Perla Farias shared powerful testimonials

Kim Weston and The Band