Mary-Louise Parker Returns to Her Arizona Roots for Lifetime Achievement Honors
The Event: 2023 Arizona Foundation for Women Soiree “Moonlight Masquerade”
The Cause: Arizona Foundation for Women
Event Date: February 24, 2023
Location: JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort and Spa
Event Co-Chairs: Dr. Radha G. Rishi & Dr. Seema Patel
Honorees: Mary-Louise Parker – Sandra Day O’Connor Lifetime Achievement Award | Andrea Tyler Evans – Voice of Women Award | Sheriff Paul Penzone – Marilyn R. Seymann Award
“She Counts!” Sponsors: Southwest Airlines | The Robinson Family
Dollars Raised: $465,000
Entertainment: Kim Weston & The Band
Master of Ceremonies & Auctioneer: Bobby D. Ehlert
Notable Moment: As guests walked in, they were met with a lively crowd that was dressed in their masquerade-best as they showed off their most festive masks with sequins, glitter and feathers. During the program, the most impactful moment came as Sasha Dotson gave an impassioned, heartbreaking and moving speech on her experience surviving domestic violence. Throughout the night, each honoree was celebrated for their commitment to AFW’s mission, supporting the needs of women from all corners of our state. Honoree Mary-Louise Parker sat down with AFW board member Monica Lindstrom to talk in-depth about her charitable work, motherhood and career.
Photos courtesy of Colleen Katz – Pictures in Pixels Photography & Elena and Jim Thornton – Photos by Elena & Jim