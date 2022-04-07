Wish Ball 2022 Breaks Fundraising Record

The Event: 2022 Wish Ball

The Cause: Make-A-Wish Arizona

Location: JW Marriott Camelback Inn

Presenting Sponsor: Phusion Projects

Co-Chairs: Dana Graham & Stephanie Halvorson

Dollars Raised: $3.8 Million

Notable Moments: The 2022 Wish Ball welcomed a sold-out crowd of more than 900 attendees to their gala with a “Making Waves” theme. Eight live auction prizes raised more than $780,000, and the Fund-a-Wish auction raised more than $1 million. Danica Patrick, former professional race car driver, auctioned a very popular pace car experience at PIR, including a dinner with Chef Mark Tarbell, featuring her wine brand, Somnium. The evening ended with a special $1 million pledge from Bob and Renee Parsons. Proceeds from the evening will grant more than 380 future wishes to Arizona children with critical illnesses.

Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish

Bob & Renee Parsons, & Morgan & Jay Petkunas

Blair & Bubba Moffett and Jeff & Jenny Wright

Danica Patrick & Stephanie Halvorson

Brad & Amy Vynalek, Ian Lopatin & Kyle Eng