Visit IMI Design 2021 billboard

April 7, 2022

Wish Ball 2022 Breaks Fundraising Record

Wish Kid Hunter Halvorson & Stephanie Halvorson with Dana Graham & Wish Kid Carter Graham

The Event: 2022 Wish Ball

The Cause: Make-A-Wish Arizona

Location: JW Marriott Camelback Inn

Presenting Sponsor: Phusion Projects

Co-Chairs: Dana Graham & Stephanie Halvorson

Dollars Raised: $3.8 Million

Notable Moments:  The 2022 Wish Ball welcomed a sold-out crowd of more than 900 attendees to their gala with a “Making Waves” theme. Eight live auction prizes raised more than $780,000, and the Fund-a-Wish auction raised more than $1 million. Danica Patrick, former professional race car driver, auctioned a very popular pace car experience at PIR, including a dinner with Chef Mark Tarbell, featuring her wine brand, Somnium. The evening ended with a special $1 million pledge from Bob and Renee Parsons. Proceeds from the evening will grant more than 380 future wishes to Arizona children with critical illnesses. 

Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish

Bob & Renee Parsons, & Morgan & Jay Petkunas
Blair & Bubba Moffett and Jeff & Jenny Wright
Danica Patrick & Stephanie Halvorson
Brad & Amy Vynalek, Ian Lopatin & Kyle Eng
Chris & Laura Mitchell

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: Society
Visit Genova Detwiler billboard

From Frontdoors Magazine

Kitchen Doors: Common Ground Culinary, T. Cook’s and Brunch About Town

Kitchen Doors: Common Ground Culinary, T. Cook’s and Brunch About Town

Cover Story: The All-Star

Cover Story: The All-Star

Next Doors: The Gift that Keeps On Giving

Next Doors: The Gift that Keeps On Giving

A Day With Jeri Royce

A Day With Jeri Royce

Back to Top