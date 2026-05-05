| May 05, 2026

Make-A-Wish Arizona Whisks Guests Away at ‘Passport to Wishes’ Ball

BY Frontdoors Media

Co-chairs Lee Courtney & Audrey Alfano & Board member Bruce Guest

Make-A-Wish Arizona hosted its 2026 ‘Wish Ball’ on March 28th at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa. This year’s theme, Passport to Wishes, referenced the nearly 75% of Wish Kids whose wishes involve a travel experience. Funds from the evening will support Make-A-Wish Arizona’s ongoing commitment to granting the wishes of critically ill children across the state.

Co-Chairs: Lee Courtney & Audrey Alfano

Starblazer Sponsors: Jeff & Anna Saplis, Michael Halle, and the Jeff & Jenny Wright Family

Dollars Raised: $2.4M

Notable Moments: The “Wish Ball” was attended by seventeen Wish Kid alumni, including Miles, who served as co-emcee alongside Nick Ciletti of ABC15 Arizona. The evening featured both a live auction and a silent auction, as well as Fund-a-Wish, a program in which guests could contribute directly to help fund the wishes of critically ill children across Arizona. The night’s program highlighted four Make-a-Wish travel stories and awarded several alumni with the “Starblazer Award,” honoring “extraordinary wish alumni who exemplify the lasting power of a wish.” These individuals received a wish as children and have carried that experience forward into lives of purpose and leadership, making a positive impact in their communities and beyond.”

Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Arizona.

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