Make-A-Wish Arizona Whisks Guests Away at ‘Passport to Wishes’ Ball

BY Frontdoors Media

Co-chairs Lee Courtney & Audrey Alfano & Board member Bruce Guest

Make-A-Wish Arizona hosted its 2026 ‘Wish Ball’ on March 28th at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa. This year’s theme, ‘Passport to Wishes,‘ referenced the nearly 75% of Wish Kids whose wishes involve a travel experience. Funds from the evening will support Make-A-Wish Arizona’s ongoing commitment to granting the wishes of critically ill children across the state.

Co-Chairs: Lee Courtney & Audrey Alfano

Starblazer Sponsors: Jeff & Anna Saplis, Michael Halle, and the Jeff & Jenny Wright Family

Dollars Raised: $2.4M

Notable Moments: The “Wish Ball” was attended by seventeen Wish Kid alumni, including Miles, who served as co-emcee alongside Nick Ciletti of ABC15 Arizona. The evening featured both a live auction and a silent auction, as well as Fund-a-Wish, a program in which guests could contribute directly to help fund the wishes of critically ill children across Arizona. The night’s program highlighted four Make-a-Wish travel stories and awarded several alumni with the “Starblazer Award,” honoring “extraordinary wish alumni who exemplify the lasting power of a wish.” These individuals received a wish as children and have carried that experience forward into lives of purpose and leadership, making a positive impact in their communities and beyond.”

Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Arizona.

Make A Wish Arizona 2026 Wish Ball Committee

Miles Boyd

Miles Boyd & Nick Ciletti

Make A Wish Arizona Wish Kids

Fran Mallace

Anna & Jeff Saplis, Starblazer Award Donors

Jeff & Jenny Wright, Starblazer Award Donors

2026 Make A Wish Arizona Wishmakers Council

Harrison Ghiz, Alejandro Rengifo, Juliana Rengifo, Annalise Ghiz, Janice Ghiz & Buzz Ghiz

Carly Gilleland, Whitney Licavoli, Angie Magrum, Sara Baxter, Nicki Arnberger & Risa Kostis

Brent & Jennifer Moser

Cary Flanders, Rebecca Fowler, Lee Courtney, Andrea Robertson & guests

Joey & Kristy Neick, Amy & Brad Vynalek

Wish dad Tony Sharpe

Board member Dena Zell, Wish Kid Christopher & Lisa Moore

Barb & Mark Stanton, Bea Rocklin, Monica Villalobos & Scott Richter

Michael Mallace, Jordie Mallace, Sydney Mallace & Fran Mallace

Bruce Guest & wife

Wish Kid Alumni and Starblazer Award Honoree with Make A Wish Co-Founder Linda Pauling and husband Gene

Leslie Motter and guests

Nick Ciletti, Sawyer Kilen, Wish Kids Elijah & Jeremiyah McKeathan, Paul Martino and wife, & Fran Mallace

Starblazer Award Honorees Campbell Faulkner, Abigail Tremp, & Aubrienne Silva









































