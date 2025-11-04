Maggie’s Place 25th Anniversary Gala
On Saturday, October 11, 2025, Maggie’s Place hosted its 25th Anniversary Gala at the elegant Clayton House in Scottsdale, Arizona. The event brought together supporters, volunteers, and community leaders for an evening of celebration, inspiration, and generosity raising funds to support homeless pregnant women and their children.
Presenting Sponsor: U-Haul
Funds Raised: >$248K
Emcee & Auctioneer: Kelle Lee Walton
Notable Moments: The gala featured a cocktail reception, dinner, live entertainment, and engaging activities including a raffle and wine pull. Attendees were encouraged to wear silver in honor of the organization’s silver anniversary. The evening highlighted powerful stories of transformation from women whose lives have been changed through Maggie’s Place programs, which provide housing and life skills training. The funds raised will directly support Maggie’s Place’s mission to empower women on their journey to stability and self-sufficiency, ensuring continued access to safe housing and essential services.
Photos courtesy of Elena and Jim Thornton