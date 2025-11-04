Visit Good Morning Sunshine
| November 04, 2025

Maggie’s Place 25th Anniversary Gala

BY Frontdoors Media

Founders Jennifer Bradford, Lisa Zarita, Christy DeMuro & Mary Peterson with client Monica

On Saturday, October 11, 2025, Maggie’s Place hosted its 25th Anniversary Gala at the elegant Clayton House in Scottsdale, Arizona. The event brought together supporters, volunteers, and community leaders for an evening of celebration, inspiration, and generosity raising funds to support homeless pregnant women and their children.

Presenting Sponsor: U-Haul

Funds Raised: >$248K

Emcee & Auctioneer: Kelle Lee Walton

Notable Moments: The gala featured a cocktail reception, dinner, live entertainment, and engaging activities including a raffle and wine pull. Attendees were encouraged to wear silver in honor of the organization’s silver anniversary. The evening highlighted powerful stories of transformation from women whose lives have been changed through Maggie’s Place programs, which provide housing and life skills training. The funds raised will directly support Maggie’s Place’s mission to empower women on their journey to stability and self-sufficiency, ensuring continued access to safe housing and essential services.

Photos courtesy of Elena and Jim Thornton

Vicki & Terry Randall
The Scene
Frontdoors Media
Visit Good Morning Sunshine