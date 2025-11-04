Maggie’s Place 25th Anniversary Gala

BY Frontdoors Media

Founders Jennifer Bradford, Lisa Zarita, Christy DeMuro & Mary Peterson with client Monica

On Saturday, October 11, 2025, Maggie’s Place hosted its 25th Anniversary Gala at the elegant Clayton House in Scottsdale, Arizona. The event brought together supporters, volunteers, and community leaders for an evening of celebration, inspiration, and generosity raising funds to support homeless pregnant women and their children.

Presenting Sponsor: U-Haul

Funds Raised: >$248K

Emcee & Auctioneer: Kelle Lee Walton

Notable Moments: The gala featured a cocktail reception, dinner, live entertainment, and engaging activities including a raffle and wine pull. Attendees were encouraged to wear silver in honor of the organization’s silver anniversary. The evening highlighted powerful stories of transformation from women whose lives have been changed through Maggie’s Place programs, which provide housing and life skills training. The funds raised will directly support Maggie’s Place’s mission to empower women on their journey to stability and self-sufficiency, ensuring continued access to safe housing and essential services.

Photos courtesy of Elena and Jim Thornton

Lee & Maureen Carlson with Anne & John Wuycheck Board Members L to R Rachel Dumas, Doras Ladd, Lynn Gallett, Jessica Clark, Lisa LaVoie, Vicki Randall, Anne Ruiz, Karen Guy, Stephanie Spearman, Rena Cruse, Bethany Gilmore, K Johnson, Leticia Carey, Kathy Rogers Left to Right – John Scola, Anne Wuycheck, Karina Luna, Lynn Gallett, Don Hughes, Laura Magruder, Erin Naugton Alaimo, Carol Shilliday, Megan Amdahl & John Smith Board Chair Lynn Gallett Board of Directors Anne Wuycheck, Carol Shilliday, Erin Naughton Alaimo, Don Hughes & John Smith Lisa LaVoie, Deborah & Kevin Ellis CEO Laura Magruder, Tom & Maggie Burba with Joyce Clapp Custom Fabricated Centerpieces

Judy Zimet, Doug & Jessica Clark Darlene Keller-Price and John Price Matt Watson & K Johnson Karen & David Guy

Vicki & Terry Randall