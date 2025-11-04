Luncheon With Heart, ‘Heart Ball Addressing Luncheon’ Invites Fun & Fashion in Support of American Heart Association

BY Frontdoors Media

Chair, Pat Watts, Vice Chairs, Susan Carter & Caroline Conner, Sweetheart, Sarah Suggs, Chair-Elect, Denise Voss & Honorary Chairs David & Christie Gustafson

The American Heart Association’s 2025 Heart Ball Executive Leadership Team hosted the annual Phoenix Heart Ball Addressing Luncheon on Wednesday, September 17, at Paradise Valley Country Club.

Chair: Patt Watts

Presenting Sponsor: Neiman Marcus

Entertainment: Neiman Marcus Fashion Show

Notable Moments: The event brought together the Executive Team, past chairs, and the over 100 committee members for a day of celebration and preparation. Guests enjoyed a morning social, official photos, and participated in the time-honored tradition of stamping and sealing invitations for the upcoming 2025 Heart Ball, themed “Vision for the Future.” Attendees supported the cause by purchasing raffle tickets for prizes donated by generous Valley businesses, with proceeds funding the printing and mailing of invitations. A highlight of the luncheon was a private fashion show presented by Neiman Marcus, with Vice President and General Manager Tim Braun and his team in attendance. The 66th annual Phoenix Heart Ball will be held Saturday, November 22, at the Phoenician Resort and Spa. Since its inception, the event has raised over $55 million to fight heart disease and stroke.

Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios

Tracy Serena & Paula Wichterman Carolyn Ross & Lee Courtney Neiman Marcus GM Tim Braun

Julie Boyle, Allie Brenner & Kelly Young Dawn Lenhardt & Maja Langbein Chair Pat Watts Neiman Marcus Fashion Show Addressing