| April 15, 2025

‘Lucky Clover Barn House Benefit’ Lands a Pot of Gold for Special Animals

BY Frontdoors Media

Tom & Kathryn Purdon

On March 15th, 2025, The Barn House Community hosted its signature fundraiser “Lucky Clover Barn House Benefit.” It was a boisterous event that provides critical funds for animals that require special care.

Lead Sponsors: Lulu’s Fund, The Pryor Foundation, 5 Cats Custom Crafts, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Cancion Tequila, Carefree Spirits Distillery & Nes Pest Control

Entertainment:  The Killer Dueling Pianos

Caterer:  The Pitt BBQ, Band Wagon, Brewed & The Tipsy Horse Trailer featuring AZ Bartenders. 

Notable Moments: Guests enjoyed full access to tour the facility and its menagerie of inhabitants. Visits included donkeys, pigs, dogs and cats with admittance to “The Cat House” to interact with all the pets available for adoption. A variety of food, dessert and beverage trucks were on-site to ensure appetites were satiated, and competitive raffle and silent auction raised significant funds. A highlight of the evening was the Killer Dueling Pianos who battled it out in a competition of cats versus dogs, with dogs being the champion of this year’s event. The event helped secure resources that will allow the organization to continue its mission of nurturing animals that require complex medical support.

Photos courtesy of Lisa Knoebel

The Scene
