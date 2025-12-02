Kindness Abounds at ‘Full Circle 2025’ Event Celebrating The Be Kind People Project

BY Frontdoors Media

Co-Chairs Dr. Bruce & Micheline Etkin with Honorees Russ & Erika Dickey and Co-Chairs Jeff & Leslie Rich

ASU Gammage set the stage on October 29, 2025 for the 2025 Be Kind People Project Annual ‘Full Circle’ Gala. From energetic performances to moving community tributes the event celebrated youth development opportunities that inspire humanity, academic achievement, and healthy living for students wherever and however they learn.

Co-Chairs: Leslie & Jeff Rich & Micheline & Dr. Bruce Etkin

Honorees: Erika & Russ Dickey — Community Impact Award 2025

Presenting Sponsor: Rose Law Group

Host: Javi Star

Emcee: Anna Aja

Producer/Director: Melissa Britt

Videographer: Randy Rohde

Entertainment: Performances from THE BE KIND CREW

Decor: Avant Garde

Caterer: Santa Barbara

Notable Moments: The spirit of kindness was palpable from the moment guests stepped into ASU Gammage. Founder Marcia Meyer and her husband, Andrew, personally welcomed every attendee at the door, setting a warm tone that carried through the evening. Following a reception filled with lively conversation and hearty bites, the energy shifted to the main stage. THE BE KIND CREW electrified the room with a dynamic performance, blending their signature high-octane choreography with inspiring video segments and heartfelt reflections. The night culminated in a collective promise to empower the next generation of kind, confident leaders.

Photos by GCJPR, Randy Rhode with BKPP and Keith Lester

Board Member Michael & Enid Seiden Board Member Paul & Wendy Velaski Bo and Charlie Whittenton Dale & Sharon Feihler, Matt Gloyd, Cathy Bentley, Janet & David Gratten Dr. James M. Campbell, Dr. Priscilla Ho Campbell, Jenny Lynn Ho-Vijungco & Dr. Joseph Vijungco Jamie Lyn Gonzales with son Coop Whitney Clark & Alfonso Sahagun Frank & Maria Aazami Char Augustine & Michael Reed Marcia Meyer Full Circle 2025 Committee