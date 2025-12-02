Kindness Abounds at ‘Full Circle 2025’ Event Celebrating The Be Kind People Project
ASU Gammage set the stage on October 29, 2025 for the 2025 Be Kind People Project Annual ‘Full Circle’ Gala. From energetic performances to moving community tributes the event celebrated youth development opportunities that inspire humanity, academic achievement, and healthy living for students wherever and however they learn.
Co-Chairs: Leslie & Jeff Rich & Micheline & Dr. Bruce Etkin
Honorees: Erika & Russ Dickey — Community Impact Award 2025
Presenting Sponsor: Rose Law Group
Host: Javi Star
Emcee: Anna Aja
Producer/Director: Melissa Britt
Videographer: Randy Rohde
Entertainment: Performances from THE BE KIND CREW
Decor: Avant Garde
Caterer: Santa Barbara
Notable Moments: The spirit of kindness was palpable from the moment guests stepped into ASU Gammage. Founder Marcia Meyer and her husband, Andrew, personally welcomed every attendee at the door, setting a warm tone that carried through the evening. Following a reception filled with lively conversation and hearty bites, the energy shifted to the main stage. THE BE KIND CREW electrified the room with a dynamic performance, blending their signature high-octane choreography with inspiring video segments and heartfelt reflections. The night culminated in a collective promise to empower the next generation of kind, confident leaders.
Photos by GCJPR, Randy Rhode with BKPP and Keith Lester