Keys to Change Annual ‘Mike McQuaid I am Home Breakfast’ Exceeds in Raising Funds and Spirits

BY Frontdoors Media

Signature Sponsors, Avondale Toyota, Roxanne & Brian McCafferty

Keys to Change held its beloved annual ‘Mike McQuaid I am Home Breakfast’ on December 5, 2025, at the Arizona Biltmore. The morning was a celebration of the resilience of the community and a testament to the power of collaborative solutioning in addressing causes of and challenges faced by the unhoused community.

Signature Sponsor: Avondale Toyota

Dollars Raised: $1M+

Emcee: Steve Davis

Entertainment: Live music provided by Phoenix Symphony Ensemble

Notable Moments: Guests were welcomed with lovely melodies played by the Phoenix Symphony Ensemble. Keys to Change staff and community members facilitated the program with an invocation by Development Director, Christina Fankhauser. CEO Amy Schwabenlender and Steve Davis shared personal stories of the evolution of Keys to Change. Clients Juli & Peggy were featured in a deeply personal video about their experiences with the organization and the tremendous bond of friendship the now roommates built throughout their journey. Other clients in attendance shared their emotional stories of perseverance with the assistance provided by Keys to Change. Peter McQuaid shared a poem from his late grandfather and how his grandfather’s example has informed the man he has become. The necessity of and support for the organization was evident in the response to the call to action, raising more than a million dollars and exceeding expectations. Funds raised will support the organization in furthering collaboration to create solutions to end homelessness.

Photos courtesy of Marion Rhoades Photography

Gina Montes, Anna Hernandez, Amy Schwabenlender & Board Member Myron Hammes

Dan Ahrens, Kathryn Marshburn, Board Member Myron Hammes, Carol McKercher, & Board Member Tim McKercher

Board Member Rima McIntire, Molly McQuaid & Amy Schwabenlender

Peter McQuaid





