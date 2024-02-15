Jones-Gordon Foundation “Dream Big” Gala Highlights Stories of Triumph

The Jones-Gordon Foundation held its inaugural Dream Big Gala on Jan. 26, 2024, at the Clayton House in Scottsdale. The event not only raised crucial funds but also spread awareness about the Jones-Gordon School, affirming its status as a transformative force for students with dyslexia and related learning differences within the greater Valley community.

Visionary Dreamer Sponsor: Tim & Julia Maguire and The Maguire Foundation

Event Co-Chairs: Tim & Julia Maguire

Keynote Speaker: Awvee Storey, former NBA player

Dollars Raised: $550,000+

Auctioneer: Anna Aja

Emcee: Jei’mar Spell

Entertainment: Bruce Kirkwood, violinist

Notable Moments: Dreams took center stage at The Jones-Gordon Foundation’s inaugural gala, where the theme “Dream Big” resonated with the spirit of the evening. Head of School Dana Herzberg stirred hearts as she shared her powerful journey of overcoming dyslexia and transforming her own struggle into a vision for a school that celebrates and empowers students with learning differences. The heartfelt testimonials of three students revealed a shared sentiment of finding their “home” at the Jones-Gordon School. One student, a senior in high school, shared that he is bound for Trinity College on a full scholarship in the fall, despite having a rocky start to his educational journey. Dreaming big is a way of life at the Jones-Gordon School, where challenges are turned into triumphs and dreams into lifelong achievements.

Photos courtesy of Kingsley Amukamara & John Springfield

