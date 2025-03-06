‘Jingle Bell Jive’ Holiday Luncheon a Harmonious Affair for Arizona Opera

Billie Jo Herberger with Arizona Opera President & General Director Joseph Specter

Hotel Valley Ho set the stage for Arizona Opera’s delightful holiday celebration “Jingle Bell Jive” on December 5, 2024.

Chair: Jenny Holsman Tetreault

Presenting Sponsor: Billie Jo Herberger

Entertainment: Operatic performances from Arizona Opera artists Rafael Moras, Maria Brea & Sedona Libero accompanied by pianist Katherine Kozak

Notable Moments: Arizona Opera’s talented vocalists treated attendees to a variety of performances that provided a glimpse into past and present productions as well as a sprinkling of holiday classics. A lively 52-card raffle provided one lucky winner an opportunity for a walk-on role in La Boheme, while the silent auction provided the recipient with two tickets to see Andrea Bocelli at the Footprint Center. Proceeds from the event will continue to support their mission to connect and inspire communities through artistically vibrant programs and productions.

Photos courtesy of Arizona Opera