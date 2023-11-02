Visit Scott Foust

Nov. 2, 2023

JFCS Hosts Innovative ‘Puttin’ for a Purpose’ to Support Community

Seth & Rachel Wasserstrom with Ashley & Ryan Okun

Jewish Family & Children’s Service hosted Puttin’ for a Purpose on Sept. 28 at Putting World in Scottsdale to support their ongoing commitment to deliver mental health, healthcare and social services to children, adults and families throughout Maricopa County.

Chair: Scott Harkey

Dollars Raised: $40,000+

Presenting Sponsor: Swift Knight Transportation

Winners: Todd Lowder (18-hole contest) & Daina Larsen (50-ft. sinker)

Emcee: Kayla Mortellaro of KDUS

Notable Moments: The event was structured in two segments. In round one, participants competed across 18 holes with the objective of achieving the lowest score. In round two, participants were given a single opportunity to sink a 50-foot hole-in-one. In addition to the putting activities, attendees were treated to complimentary food and refreshments and had the opportunity to win a range of valuable prizes. Putt on!

Bailey & Mike DeRoest
Glenn Gerston, Paul Stander and Marc & Cheri Kates
Travis & Whitney Buck
Suette Curry, Joan Garrett, Melinda Powers & Rosemary Zais
Kayla Mortellaro
Jon Beaty, Matt Nelson, Alex Gorenstein & Gil Wasserman
Lorrie Henderson, President and CEO of Jewish Family & Children’s Service of Arizona

