JFCS Hosts Innovative ‘Puttin’ for a Purpose’ to Support Community
Jewish Family & Children’s Service hosted Puttin’ for a Purpose on Sept. 28 at Putting World in Scottsdale to support their ongoing commitment to deliver mental health, healthcare and social services to children, adults and families throughout Maricopa County.
Chair: Scott Harkey
Dollars Raised: $40,000+
Presenting Sponsor: Swift Knight Transportation
Winners: Todd Lowder (18-hole contest) & Daina Larsen (50-ft. sinker)
Emcee: Kayla Mortellaro of KDUS
Notable Moments: The event was structured in two segments. In round one, participants competed across 18 holes with the objective of achieving the lowest score. In round two, participants were given a single opportunity to sink a 50-foot hole-in-one. In addition to the putting activities, attendees were treated to complimentary food and refreshments and had the opportunity to win a range of valuable prizes. Putt on!