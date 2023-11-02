JFCS Hosts Innovative ‘Puttin’ for a Purpose’ to Support Community

Jewish Family & Children’s Service hosted Puttin’ for a Purpose on Sept. 28 at Putting World in Scottsdale to support their ongoing commitment to deliver mental health, healthcare and social services to children, adults and families throughout Maricopa County.

Chair: Scott Harkey

Dollars Raised: $40,000+

Presenting Sponsor: Swift Knight Transportation

Winners: Todd Lowder (18-hole contest) & Daina Larsen (50-ft. sinker)

Emcee: Kayla Mortellaro of KDUS

Notable Moments: The event was structured in two segments. In round one, participants competed across 18 holes with the objective of achieving the lowest score. In round two, participants were given a single opportunity to sink a 50-foot hole-in-one. In addition to the putting activities, attendees were treated to complimentary food and refreshments and had the opportunity to win a range of valuable prizes. Putt on!

Bailey & Mike DeRoest

Glenn Gerston, Paul Stander and Marc & Cheri Kates

Travis & Whitney Buck

Suette Curry, Joan Garrett, Melinda Powers & Rosemary Zais

Kayla Mortellaro

Jon Beaty, Matt Nelson, Alex Gorenstein & Gil Wasserman