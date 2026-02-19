JFCS ‘Brighter Tomorrow Luncheon’ Celebrates Over 90 Years of Hope & Healing

BY Frontdoors Media

Co-Chairs Jennifer Kirshner and Susan Hirshman

The Jewish Family & Children’s Service (JFCS) hosted its Brighter Tomorrow Luncheon on Friday January 23, 2026, at the Arizona Biltmore Resort & Spa. The event celebrated JFCS’s long-standing mission of strengthening the community and providing hope, healing, and critical services to vulnerable children, teens, and adults. The luncheon highlighted the nonprofit’s impact and encouraged continued philanthropic support to ensure brighter futures for those in need.

Family Visionaries: The Lodestar Foundation & Jolene & Harvey Weisblat

Notable Moments: The luncheon program opened with a welcome from President and CEO Lorrie Henderson, Ph.D., MBA, LCSW, followed by remarks from event leadership and supporters. A keynote address was delivered by Bishop John Dolan of the Catholic Diocese of Phoenix, who spoke about compassion, community healing, and the importance of mental health outreach. The program also included an invocation from Rabbi Sara Mason-Barkin of Congregation Beth Israel and a mission-focused video highlighting JFCS’s work and the individuals served. The gathering brought together community leaders, donors, and advocates to celebrate the organization’s decades of service while inspiring continued investment in programs that provide stability, mental health care, and social support throughout the region.

JFCS Board Vice Chair – Ed Ober

Glenn Pahnke of Raymond James Wealth Management

Stephanie & Mo Garfinkle

Dr Emily Mallin and Dr Cheryl O'Malley

Dori Erlich & Barbara Smith

Tatyana Reznikova, Carla Stark and Ellen Kirschenbaum

Judy & Rory Albert

Keynote Speaker Bishop John Dolan with JFCS CEO Dr. Lorrie Henderson

Cynthia Greeley & Peter Buseck

JFCS Director of Philanthropic Services Carrol Gottfried and JFCS VP of Philanthropic Services Tina Lopez

Jessica Barranco, Beth Ames Swartz & Susan Stander



















