Jazzed Up ‘Camaraderie Gala’ Raises $1M for A New Leaf

Honorees Anthony & Jaime Spinato & Mike Talty

The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess evoked an elegant black-tie experience on March 14, 2025, for A New Leaf’s annual “Camaraderie Gala,” this year themed “The Jazz Lounge.” The event featured French Quarter-inspired cuisine and eclectic jazz performances to raise funds for families facing significant challenges.

Honorees: Spinato’s Pizzeria & Family Kitchen – Community Impact Award | Todd & Kathleen Skinner – Legacy Award

Presenting Sponsor: Janis Merrill

Dollars Raised: $1 million

Emcee: Carey Pena of Inspired Media 360

Auctioneer: Bobby D.

Entertainment: Singer Nayo Jones & Jazz Band

Notable Moments: The evening opened with a rousing vocal performance by Nayo Jones. The evening’s festivities continued as Todd Skinner was honored with a Legacy Award for his dedication to leading several fundraising endeavors for the organization. Spinato’s Pizzeria was recognized with the Community Impact award for their generous monetary, in-kind and volunteer contributions to the unhoused community. Attendees were treated to a video featuring the East Valley Men’s Center that showcased stories of resilience and hope. The silent and live auctions contributed to the night’s success, while a vibrant dance floor ensured the festivities continued. The gala not only exceeded its fundraising goals, but also ensured New Leaf can continue its mission of helping families and changing lives.

Photos courtesy of A New Leaf