Italian-Themed ‘Vino con Stelle’ Gala Raises Funds for Cancer Trials Through Gateway for Cancer Research

Joey Fatone, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Richard J Stephenson, Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson, Sofronio Vasquez III & Steve Amerson with The Village People

The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess dazzled on March 22, 2025, for supporters of Gateway for Cancer Research‘s ‘Vino con Stelle’ event that brought celebrities and benefactors out in support of shaping a world in which a cancer diagnosis is no longer feared.

Gateway for Cancer Research Founders: Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson & Richard J Stephenson

Luminary Award Honorees: Martha & Larry Day

End Cancer Sponsors: Stacie & Richard Stephenson | Vibrantdoc: Glow | Quantum Energy | The Hebets Company

Emcee: Joey Fatone

Entertainment: David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Sofronio Vasquez III & The Village People

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: A gorgeous spring evening welcomed guests in black-tie attire to the Princess Ballroom courtyard for a vibrant cocktail reception, elegantly adorned with botanical elements such as citrus greens, lemons and tones of blue. Once the ballroom doors opened and the program began, Joey Fatone brought his signature charm and humor to the evening while performances from David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Sofronio Vasquez III and The Village People entertained and delighted attendees. Martha and Larry Day were presented with the Luminary Award in recognition of their continued support and advocacy for cancer research. Impressive live auction selections led to a competitive evening of bidding with funds going to support the organization’s programs and cancer research initiatives. Guests sipped a curated selection of wines with each course and danced the night away!

Photos courtesy of Bob & Dawn Davis Photography & Design and Desert Pine Company

Richard & Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson Larry & Martha Day Kara Tulipana & Dr. Kevin Tulipana Jeff Elliot & Lorraine Tallman Sara O’Meara & Carol Hebets Cancer Survivor Joe Ragey Jim Hebets Letitia Frye