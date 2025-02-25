Inaugural ‘Navigating for a Cause’ Event Charts Course to Support PTSD Now!

Suzanne Welton, Julie Rauchle & Ingrid Singer

Volanti Scottsdale was the destination for the first-ever “Navigating for a Cause” event benefitting PTSD Now! on November 15, 2024.

Honorary Chairs: Craig & Julie Rauchle

Presenting Sponsor: Boutique Travel Advisors

Entertainment: Flashback Cadillac

Catering: Volanti Scottsdale

Notable Moments: The venue was the perfect destination to showcase travel-inspired raffle and silent auction items. A moving presentation from Craig & Julie Rauchle, founders of PTSD Now!, emphasized the importance of preventing stress and depression within the National Guard. Funds raised will support advocacy and mental health services for veterans. After enjoying gourmet catering and libations, guests danced the night away to classics.

Photos courtesy of Umber Photo Co.