Feb. 24, 2025

Inaugural ‘Navigating for a Cause’ Event Charts Course to Support PTSD Now!

Suzanne Welton, Julie Rauchle & Ingrid Singer

Volanti Scottsdale was the destination for the first-ever “Navigating for a Cause” event benefitting PTSD Now! on November 15, 2024.

Honorary Chairs: Craig & Julie Rauchle

Presenting Sponsor: Boutique Travel Advisors

Entertainment: Flashback Cadillac

Catering: Volanti Scottsdale

Notable Moments: The venue was the perfect destination to showcase travel-inspired raffle and silent auction items. A moving presentation from Craig & Julie Rauchle, founders of PTSD Now!, emphasized the importance of preventing stress and depression within the National Guard. Funds raised will support advocacy and mental health services for veterans. After enjoying gourmet catering and libations, guests danced the night away to classics.

Photos courtesy of Umber Photo Co.

Founders of Boutique Travel Advisors Janet Semona & Angela Rice with Cindy Litzie & Tim Amm
Gary & Catherine Glandon
​Jim & Susan Moorman with Kellie & Carey Weatherhold
Keith & Julia Neil
Richard Lebowitz of Forbes Travel Guide
Julie & Craig Rauchle, Founders of PTSD NOW!
The Boutique Travel Advisors Team
The Scene as Guests Entered
PTSD Now!
