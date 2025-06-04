‘Igniting Imagination’ Event Inspires Creativity & Support for idea Museum in Mesa

BY Frontdoors Media

Board Member Hilda Luna, Jeremy Spilsbury, Mesa City Councilmember Julie Spilsbury, Dennis Kavanaugh & Rose Hanne

On April 24, 2025, the idea Museum opened its doors to the community to celebrate an evening of innovation, imagination and exhilaration in support of the museum and its hands-on approach to fostering creativity, curiosity and community.

Curator Sponsor: McCarthy Building Companies

Caterers: Big Nate’s Family BBQ | Nando’s Mexican Cafe | Nothing Bundt Cakes

Entertainment: The Mahlon Hawk Trio

Notable Moments: The event delivered a grown-ups’ night out at the museum, complete with delicious food, cocktails and access to the new idea Lab exhibit, supported by Meta, which merges hands-on engagement and technology to cultivate critical thinking skills. Attendees were welcome to participate in a variety of crafting activities and observe live painting and pin-striping artists in action. A successful silent auction and paddle raise helped to ensure the museum can continue providing engaging art and STEM experiences for over 120,000 children and their families each year. Guests concluded the evening enjoying all the museum has to offer accompanied by joyful live music.

Photos courtesy of idea Museum

Iris & Tim Boyle, Nick & Carley Willis with Greg DeSimone Debby Elliott & Former Mesa Mayor John Giles Glen Barnett, Board Member Jessica Barnett with Board Member Mesa Nyasha Stone Sheppard The Wilson Family with Mike & Debby Elliott Kathrine Blomquist & Rick Edwards Mesa Mayor Mark Freeman Illya Riske & Board Member Allyn Bransby Spawk, one of the artists in action JJ Horner Artist Roy Wasson Valle showing his work Ana Falteisek The Mahlon Hawk Trio