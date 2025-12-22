iCAN Annual ‘Dream Big’ Gala Galactic Nights Shines Bright

BY Frontdoors Media

Kelly Sands, Co-Chair Mona Sands, Co-Chair Jaime Norris, Troy Norris & James Christiansen

On November 21, 2025, iCAN hosted its annual ‘Dream Big’ Galactic Nights Gala at the Arizona Biltmore. The event featured a spectacular galaxy theme and celebrated the tremendous impact the organization has on the community it serves.

Co-Chairs: Mona Sands and Jaime Norris

Honorees: Carlos Vazquez – Chris E. Hoeye Youth Award | Brandon Bell – Henry Salinas Society Heroes Award (Individual) | State Farm – Henry Salinas Society Heroes Award (Corporate)

Presenting Sponsor: Big Two Toyota of Chandler

Dollars Raised: $712k

Entertainment: Galactic-themed walkabout characters engaged with guests

Notable Moments: Guests were dazzled by and embraced the spectacular outer-space-themed experience. From dazzling gowns to star-studded tablescapes, it was truly an out-of-this-world party. Guests enjoyed a variety of photo ops while perusing a bevy of silent auction items. The event recognized community members and organizations whose support plays a mission-critical role in ensuring the organization can continue to provide high-quality afterschool care and programming. It helps the next generation reach for the stars by empowering youth with academic support, enrichment opportunities, career exploration, and a place where they truly belong.

Photos courtesy of iCAN

Henry Salinas Jr. & Jennifer Salinas Board Member Heather Anguiano & Guests Board Member Jesus Chuy Deanda & Guest Henry Salinas Society Individual Winner Brandon Bell Henry Salinas Society Business Winner State Farm CEO Shelby Pedersen & Teen Hoeye Award Winner Carlos Vazquez Big Two Presenting Sponsor Wally Henkel and Teen Hoeye Award Finalists Big Two Presenting Sponsor Chris Hoeye and John and Patty Breeding Board Member Shannon Clark Gallagher & Kennedy Table Big Two Presenting Sponsor Chris Hoeye Board Member Ninette Vaz & Intel Table Board Member Preston Pilcher & USI Table Dobson Family Foundation Table Board President Scott Vanderpool's Table Big Two Presenting Sponsors Wally Henkel and Martha Martin's Table Shelby Pedersen, Aaron Harris Jacque & Vinson Dobson ICAN Team