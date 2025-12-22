iCAN Annual ‘Dream Big’ Gala Galactic Nights Shines Bright
On November 21, 2025, iCAN hosted its annual ‘Dream Big’ Galactic Nights Gala at the Arizona Biltmore. The event featured a spectacular galaxy theme and celebrated the tremendous impact the organization has on the community it serves.
Co-Chairs: Mona Sands and Jaime Norris
Honorees: Carlos Vazquez – Chris E. Hoeye Youth Award | Brandon Bell – Henry Salinas Society Heroes Award (Individual) | State Farm – Henry Salinas Society Heroes Award (Corporate)
Presenting Sponsor: Big Two Toyota of Chandler
Dollars Raised: $712k
Entertainment: Galactic-themed walkabout characters engaged with guests
Notable Moments: Guests were dazzled by and embraced the spectacular outer-space-themed experience. From dazzling gowns to star-studded tablescapes, it was truly an out-of-this-world party. Guests enjoyed a variety of photo ops while perusing a bevy of silent auction items. The event recognized community members and organizations whose support plays a mission-critical role in ensuring the organization can continue to provide high-quality afterschool care and programming. It helps the next generation reach for the stars by empowering youth with academic support, enrichment opportunities, career exploration, and a place where they truly belong.
Photos courtesy of iCAN