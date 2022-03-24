Visit Genova Detwiler billboard

March 24, 2022

Hospice of the Valley’s Art, Food and Wine Auction Nets Over $500,000 for Dementia Care

Barbara Fenzl, Mark Tarbell, Bill Schubert & Larry Donelson
The Event: AAHA! Art, Food & Wine
 
 
Event Date: March 12, 2022
 
Location: JW Marriott Camelback Inn

Event Chair: Diane Silver 

Honoree: Chef Mark Tarbell 

Masterpiece Sponsors: Fingerpaint Marketing, Inc., OnePoint Patient Care & Valley Toyota Dealers

Dollars Raised: $514,000

Entertainment: The Hamptons Band

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Décor: White House Design Studio

Notable Moments: In honor of Chef Mark Tarbell, several of his famous culinary friends, including Barbra Fenzl, Beau MacMillan, Vincent Guerithault, Christopher Gross, Stephen Jones, Charlene Badman and Jacques Pepin, surprised him with a special toast video. Live auction bidding was lively and competitive for several items, including an adorable Petite Golden Cavadoodle puppy, an eight-day dream trip to Greece and a private jet trip to Napa Valley. During the paddle raise, an anonymous supporter matched every single $1,000 contribution, doubling the amount of money raised to benefit Hospice of the Valley’s unique Supportive Care for Dementia program.

Photos Courtesy of Hospice of the Valley

Event Chair Diane Silver and her husband Jim Condo
Hospice of the Valley Executive Director Debbie Shumway with Board Chair Rita Meiser & former Executive Director Susan Levine
Honoree Mark Tarbell with his wife Niki
Ruby Faris, Director of Community Engagement Lin Sue Flood, Kimberly Guimarin & Carol Warstler
The Fabulous Art Auction
Vince & Debbie Castaldo with Vianne & Jack Kucera
Penny Papadopoulos in a Bidding Showdown
On the Auction Block, a Timshell Farms Petite Golden Cavadoodle Puppy
Deborah Bateman Cheers on the Bidders
Auctiontainer Letitia Frye
Glenn & Felicia Pahnke Took Home the Darling Petite Golden Cavadoodle after fierce bidding in the Live Auction

