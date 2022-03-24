Hospice of the Valley’s Art, Food and Wine Auction Nets Over $500,000 for Dementia Care
Event Chair: Diane Silver
Honoree: Chef Mark Tarbell
Masterpiece Sponsors: Fingerpaint Marketing, Inc., OnePoint Patient Care & Valley Toyota Dealers
Dollars Raised: $514,000
Entertainment: The Hamptons Band
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Décor: White House Design Studio
Notable Moments: In honor of Chef Mark Tarbell, several of his famous culinary friends, including Barbra Fenzl, Beau MacMillan, Vincent Guerithault, Christopher Gross, Stephen Jones, Charlene Badman and Jacques Pepin, surprised him with a special toast video. Live auction bidding was lively and competitive for several items, including an adorable Petite Golden Cavadoodle puppy, an eight-day dream trip to Greece and a private jet trip to Napa Valley. During the paddle raise, an anonymous supporter matched every single $1,000 contribution, doubling the amount of money raised to benefit Hospice of the Valley’s unique Supportive Care for Dementia program.
Photos Courtesy of Hospice of the Valley