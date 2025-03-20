HOPE was Everywhere at Childhelp 2025 ‘Drive the Dream’

Debbie & Ty Jenkins Chris & Crystal Grogan

Childhelp held its 2025 “Drive the Dream” Gala on Saturday, February 15, at The Phoenician with a Western theme throughout the event. The night was filled with the word HOPE everywhere you looked and the program was filled with stories of successful outcomes for children who have been supported by the organization’s many touch points.

Chairs: Debbie & Ty Jenkins | Co-Chairs: Crystal & Chris Grogan

Honorary Chairs: Kim & Rod Cullum | Carol & Jim Hebets | Sheila & Mike Ingram

Spirit of the Children Award: Kim & Rod Cullum

Premier Sponsors: Pacific Life & Pacific Life Foundation

Emcee & Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Entertainment: Chapel Hunt – Opening | Steve Amerson – National Anthem | Rosevelt Rawls – Childhelp Junior Ambassador | Mesa Youth Choir | John Rich – Headliner | Nate Nathan & The MacDaddy-O’s – After-Party

Notable Moments: The arrival to The Phoenician ballroom was grand with a red carpet set up for photos and interviews to capture those special moments with Childhelp’s biggest supporters and advocates. After an hour into the signature cocktail service, the doors opened to a sea of tables clad in Western spirit. Think turquoise, red rocks and brass accents everywhere! The menu followed the theme as well and the “cowboy coffee-braised short rib” was quite the hearty meal. Next was a rousing live auction where curated trips (Spain, Maui, Bell Cross, Wimbledon and a superyacht) and the local favorite (Chef Joey dinner for 20 with wine pairings) went for big bucks. Some items were even sold twice before the call to support the organization. The night was filled with incredible entertainment and country legend John Rich stole the show as guests danced the night away.

Photos courtesy of Phil Gudenschwager

Honorees Kim & Rod Cullum

Carol & Jim Hebets with Sara O’Meara & Yvonne Fedderson

Ivy & Joey Ciolli arrival to the red carpet

The Bikers Against Child Abuse

Mike & Sheila Ingram

Michael & Sharon Lechter

Bill & Char Hubble

Caryll Kyl & The Honorable Jon Kyl

David & Rita Davenport

Veronica & Paul Penzone

Celebrity Ambassador Maksim Chmerkovskiy

The Mission Moment

Chapel Hunt opened the show!

A glimpse of the Mesa Youth Choir

Headliner John Rich