Heart Ball 2025 Committee Kicks Off in Grand Style

2025 Heart Ball Leadership Team: Sweetheart Sarah Suggs, Vice Chairman Sue Carter, Chairman Pat Watts, Vice Chairman Caroline Conner & Chairman Elect Denise Voss

The Phoenix Heart Ball Committee of nearly 150 women gathered at Saks Fifth Avenue on February 10, 2025, to begin their fundraising efforts in support of the American Heart Association (AHA). They are dedicated to raise awareness for heart disease prevention and raise funds for research.

Heart Ball Chairman: Pat Watts

Honorary Chairmen: Christine & David Gustafson

Guest Speaker: Sharla Fischer, a pacemaker patient at 38 years old (now 48+)

Fashion Show: Saks Fifth Avenue

Décor & Florals: White House Design Studio

Breakfast: Robert’s Catering

Notable Moments: Per tradition, several elements of the annual Phoenix Heart Ball held in November were announced to the committee at the kick-off. The theme of “Vision for the Future – A Future Without Heart Disease and Stroke” included the reveal of the ball color scheme of midnight blue, winter white, burgandy, blush and silver. All enjoyed the spring trends presented by Saks Fifth Avenue, including spring solids and the latest gowns.

Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios

Lee Courtney, Sue Fletcher, Natalie Gaylord, Kimberly Jacobsen & Julie DeTienne

Brenda Howard & Priscilla Nicholas

Jamie Lendrum, Penny Gunning & Laurie Florkiewicz

Beth McRae & Andrea Robertson

Christine & David Gustafson

Tanya Badyal, Kelly Young & Julie Boyle