Heart Ball 2023 Accelerates Change for American Heart Association
The sold-out 64th Annual Phoenix Heart Ball was held on Nov. 11, 2023, at The Phoenician Resort. The theme “Accelerating Change” evoked annual traditions as well as a modern elegance throughout the grand evening.
Event Chair: Charlene Berge-Blum
Honorary Chairs: Carolyn & Craig Jackson
Leading Sponsors: Barrett-Jackson Charities | Charlene Berge-Blum | Marilyn & David Alexander | Arizona Community Foundation | Nancy Berge | Sue & Randall Carter | Richard J Stephenson & Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson
Entertainment: Emerald City Band
Decor: White House Studios
Notable Moments: As supporters and their guests arrived at the uplit entrance of The Phoenician ballroom drive, they were greeted by the Past Heart Ball Chairmen and a grand, heart-shaped bar awash in purple light, the signature color of the evening. The much-anticipated ballroom reveal exposed a long dancehall room design with clouds of hydrangeas hovering over the long dancefloor, long and round tables covered in mirror with a variety of sleek, reflective floral arrangements in glass vessels surrounded by drape enveloped in purple light. The five-course dinner kicked off with a surprise course — chilled crab claws and shrimp atop a heart-shaped ice block adorned with cocktail sauce and lemon. The incredibly energetic Emerald City Band started their program as the Heart Ball committee of over 100 Valley women were invited to christen the dance floor. The celebration of their successful fundraising efforts was electric for the entire night!
Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios