Nov. 21, 2023

Heart Ball 2023 Accelerates Change for American Heart Association

Kristine Thompson, Lee Courtney, Chairman Charlene Berge-Blum, Natalie Gaylord & Pam Risoleo

The sold-out 64th Annual Phoenix Heart Ball was held on Nov. 11, 2023, at The Phoenician Resort. The theme “Accelerating Change” evoked annual traditions as well as a modern elegance throughout the grand evening. 

Event Chair: Charlene Berge-Blum

Honorary Chairs: Carolyn & Craig Jackson

Leading Sponsors: Barrett-Jackson Charities | Charlene Berge-Blum | Marilyn & David Alexander | Arizona Community Foundation | Nancy Berge | Sue & Randall Carter | Richard J Stephenson & Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson 

Entertainment: Emerald City Band

Decor: White House Studios

Notable Moments: As supporters and their guests arrived at the uplit entrance of The Phoenician ballroom drive, they were greeted by the Past Heart Ball Chairmen and a grand, heart-shaped bar awash in purple light, the signature color of the evening. The much-anticipated ballroom reveal exposed a long dancehall room design with clouds of hydrangeas hovering over the long dancefloor, long and round tables covered in mirror with a variety of sleek, reflective floral arrangements in glass vessels surrounded by drape enveloped in purple light. The five-course dinner kicked off with a surprise course — chilled crab claws and shrimp atop a heart-shaped ice block adorned with cocktail sauce and lemon. The incredibly energetic Emerald City Band started their program as the Heart Ball committee of over 100 Valley women were invited to christen the dance floor. The celebration of their successful fundraising efforts was electric for the entire night! 

Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios

Carolyn & Craig Jackson
Sean Harding, Sterling Blum, Charlene Berge-Blum, Richard Fox, Madisson Blum, Matt Veneman and Peach & Wayne Carr
The Magruder Family
Joe & Lee Courtney
Laurie & Bud Florkiewicz
Natalie Gaylord with her sons
Bob & Molly Stockley
James Kovacs & Justine Hurry
Dan & Lisa Shapiro with Sherri Quinn & Robert Brook
Ryan & Kristin Hartman
Michael Farrar & Carolyn Sanseverino Ross
Anthony & Eileen Yeung with Gustavo Tabares and Christine & John Lee
Mara & Tim Schantz
Larry & Tracey Lytle
Kevin Bullock & Tracy Bame
Penny Gunning, Trisha Anthony, Nancy Berge, Patricia Leach & Cay Cowie
Pam & Jim Risoleo
Vicki & Vernon Vaughn
Racquel Miller, Amanda Garmany & Denise Voss
Joe & Traci Chandler
Caroline & Joe Connor
Billie Jo Herberger, Lisa Donovan, Kate Specter, Victoria Donovan, Micheline Etkin & Linda Herold
Richard Sanderson & Lisa Pagel with Lauren Winegardner
Blair & Lisa Portigal
Ken & DeeDee Vecchione
Michael & Priscilla Nicholas
Betty & Beth McRae
Gary Jackson & Oscar De las salas
Libby & Joel Cohen
Christian & Tracy Serena
Richard Duff & Missy Harrington
Robert Lyles & Pat Watts
Michelle & Matthew White
Aimee Josette Dwyer & David Dwyer
