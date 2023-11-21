Heart Ball 2023 Accelerates Change for American Heart Association

The sold-out 64th Annual Phoenix Heart Ball was held on Nov. 11, 2023, at The Phoenician Resort. The theme “Accelerating Change” evoked annual traditions as well as a modern elegance throughout the grand evening.

Event Chair: Charlene Berge-Blum

Honorary Chairs: Carolyn & Craig Jackson

Leading Sponsors: Barrett-Jackson Charities | Charlene Berge-Blum | Marilyn & David Alexander | Arizona Community Foundation | Nancy Berge | Sue & Randall Carter | Richard J Stephenson & Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson

Entertainment: Emerald City Band

Decor: White House Studios

Notable Moments: As supporters and their guests arrived at the uplit entrance of The Phoenician ballroom drive, they were greeted by the Past Heart Ball Chairmen and a grand, heart-shaped bar awash in purple light, the signature color of the evening. The much-anticipated ballroom reveal exposed a long dancehall room design with clouds of hydrangeas hovering over the long dancefloor, long and round tables covered in mirror with a variety of sleek, reflective floral arrangements in glass vessels surrounded by drape enveloped in purple light. The five-course dinner kicked off with a surprise course — chilled crab claws and shrimp atop a heart-shaped ice block adorned with cocktail sauce and lemon. The incredibly energetic Emerald City Band started their program as the Heart Ball committee of over 100 Valley women were invited to christen the dance floor. The celebration of their successful fundraising efforts was electric for the entire night!

Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios

Carolyn & Craig Jackson

Sean Harding, Sterling Blum, Charlene Berge-Blum, Richard Fox, Madisson Blum, Matt Veneman and Peach & Wayne Carr

The Magruder Family

Joe & Lee Courtney Laurie & Bud Florkiewicz

Natalie Gaylord with her sons

Bob & Molly Stockley James Kovacs & Justine Hurry

Dan & Lisa Shapiro with Sherri Quinn & Robert Brook

Ryan & Kristin Hartman Michael Farrar & Carolyn Sanseverino Ross

Anthony & Eileen Yeung with Gustavo Tabares and Christine & John Lee

Mara & Tim Schantz Larry & Tracey Lytle

Kevin Bullock & Tracy Bame

Penny Gunning, Trisha Anthony, Nancy Berge, Patricia Leach & Cay Cowie

Pam & Jim Risoleo Vicki & Vernon Vaughn

Racquel Miller, Amanda Garmany & Denise Voss

Joe & Traci Chandler Caroline & Joe Connor

Billie Jo Herberger, Lisa Donovan, Kate Specter, Victoria Donovan, Micheline Etkin & Linda Herold

Richard Sanderson & Lisa Pagel with Lauren Winegardner

Blair & Lisa Portigal Ken & DeeDee Vecchione

Michael & Priscilla Nicholas

Betty & Beth McRae Gary Jackson & Oscar De las salas

Libby & Joel Cohen

Christian & Tracy Serena Richard Duff & Missy Harrington

Robert Lyles & Pat Watts

Michelle & Matthew White

Aimee Josette Dwyer & David Dwyer