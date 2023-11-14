Visit Hospice of the Valley billboard

Nov. 14, 2023

Heard Museum’s Vibrant ‘Moondance’ Gala Premieres New Exhibit

Richard Chavez & Scott Vanderpool of Bank of America

The Heard Museum’s signature gala, Moondance, was held on Oct. 21, 2023. The event celebrated valued museum partners and the museum’s newest exhibit, Early Days. 

Presenting Sponsor & Event Chair: Sharron Lewis

Honorees: Bank of America | Richard I. Chavez

Dollars Raised: $1.2 million

Entertainment: Mariachi Estrellas Musicales | The Herndon Brothers | Craig Bohmler | Gabe Ayala | Shaylin Shabi

Notable Moments: Moondance guests had the privilege of being the first to view Early Days, the Heard’s new Grand Gallery exhibition currently on view through January 2024. The event was held under the stars while guests perused items in the silent auction, including works by premier American Indian artists. Supporters enjoyed fabulous live music performances throughout the evening and a special honoree video presentation by Steven Yazzie during dinner. The evening concluded with a packed dance floor led by The Herndon Brothers. 

Photos courtesy of Haute Photography and Videography

Event Chair Sharron Lewis
Tara & John Coggins
Sue Fletcher, Todd LaPorte & Brenda Solomon
Audrey & Howard Iseri with Merle & Steve Rosskam
Richard & Sharon Chavez
Shaylin Shabi Young
Mariachi Estrellas Musicales greeted guests as they arrived
The Scene

