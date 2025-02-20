Visit PHX Architecture (billboard)

Feb. 20, 2025

Heard Museum Unveils its New Vision for Shopping at ‘Moondance’

Event Chairs Steve & Merle Rosskam, with Lauren, Greyson & Tanner Cosgrove

On October 26, 2024, Heard Museum’s central courtyard, plaza and newly re-imagined shopping experience set the stage for its ‘Moondance’ event.

Chairs: Merle & Steve Rosskam

Honorees: DY Begay – American Indian Artist | Rose & Harry Papp – Dedicated Supporters

Presenting Sponsor: Mary & Tom Hudak

Dollars raised: $1 million+                                                

Catering: M Culinary

Entertainment: Instant Classics

Notable Moments: A grand reopening of the museum store during the cocktail reception gave patrons a first look at the newly renovated 7,000-square-foot space, which includes state-of-the-art lighting, a new sculpture garden and a private viewing room. From the unveiling of the new shopping experience, attendees moved to the plaza to enjoy dinner under twinkling lights while paying tribute to the evening’s artistic and philanthropic honorees, whose contributions ensure Heard Museum can continue its mission of connecting Indigenous creativity through the world by presenting the voice and vision of American Indian artists. The evening culminated with dessert and dancing to live music in the plaza under the stars.

Photos courtesy of Heard Museum

Honorees Harry & Rose Papp
Dr. Thomas & Mary Hudak with David Roche
Dr. & Mrs. George Blue Spruce Jr.
Colleen & John Lomax
Dr. Thomas McClammy & Mary Ellen McKee
Janet & John Melamed
Ed & Carol Schilling
Priscilla Nicholas & Sharon Lewis
Roshii Montaño & Gabriel Saiz
Erik & Kimberley Peterson
Heard Museum Shop
Instant Classics
The Scene
