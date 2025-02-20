Heard Museum Unveils its New Vision for Shopping at ‘Moondance’
On October 26, 2024, Heard Museum’s central courtyard, plaza and newly re-imagined shopping experience set the stage for its ‘Moondance’ event.
Chairs: Merle & Steve Rosskam
Honorees: DY Begay – American Indian Artist | Rose & Harry Papp – Dedicated Supporters
Presenting Sponsor: Mary & Tom Hudak
Dollars raised: $1 million+
Catering: M Culinary
Entertainment: Instant Classics
Notable Moments: A grand reopening of the museum store during the cocktail reception gave patrons a first look at the newly renovated 7,000-square-foot space, which includes state-of-the-art lighting, a new sculpture garden and a private viewing room. From the unveiling of the new shopping experience, attendees moved to the plaza to enjoy dinner under twinkling lights while paying tribute to the evening’s artistic and philanthropic honorees, whose contributions ensure Heard Museum can continue its mission of connecting Indigenous creativity through the world by presenting the voice and vision of American Indian artists. The evening culminated with dessert and dancing to live music in the plaza under the stars.
Photos courtesy of Heard Museum