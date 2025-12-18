Global Fashion Label Veronica Beard Featured at Arizona Costume Institute Annual ‘Holiday Luncheon’

BY Frontdoors Media

On December 8, 2025, chic group of fashion lovers, dressed in their sartorial finest, joined together at the Arizona Biltmore to support the fashion program at Phoenix Art Museum and their affiliate group, the Arizona Costume Institute

Notable Moments: The impeccably styled attendees perused the luxury raffle, sipped champagne and curated photos with their friends during the lively reception. The ballroom doors opened to reveal glistening white table linens adorned with sumptuous floral décor in shades of burgundy, purple, maroon and cranberry, accented with festive holiday greenery. PhxArt Director and CEO, Jeremy Mikolajczak, welcomed the guests and thanked them for “supporting one of the few museums in the nation with an active fashion collection, conservation and exhibition program”. He also thanked Miriam Sukhman, the honorary chair of this year’s luncheon, and highlighted her long-standing dedication to the Museum and the fashion program. Following the lunch, Chrissy Sayare, founder and CEO of To Be Continued…, facilitated a conversation with the designers of Veronica Beard, sisters-in-law married to brothers, Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard. The co-founders shared that they believed in the concept of “one vision, and 2 points of view” in building their company into an award-winning, global lifestyle brand. They agree that “fashion should not be so serious” and made their first best-seller, a blue jacket, into an iconic classic with removeable dickeys, hoodies and other layering options. The luncheon’s finale was an upbeat runway fashion show of the latest Veronica Beard collection presented by Neiman Marcus.

