Glitz & Glam of Decades Past Made for a Festive Night at the Goodwill Gala

Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona hosted its annual “An Evening of Goodwill” Gala on May 18, 2024, at the Omni Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Montelucia. The night included a sustainable fashion show using upcycled items found at Goodwill stores.

Community Builder Sponsor: Pepsi

Guest Speakers: Edwond Villegas, Tosha Franklin & Mitzi Cleveland

Upcycled Fashion Show Designers: Elena Marshall, Amanda Jacobs & Christine Bonipart-Johnson

Auctioneer: Kelee Lee Walton

Entertainment: The Boys of D63

Dollars Raised: $470,000+

Notable Moments: The glitter and disco balls were everywhere as the 2024 Goodwill Gala took guests on a trip through “the Swingin’ 60s, the Groovy 70s and the Awesome 80s.” The hit of the cocktail party was the Goodwill pop-up shop filled with high-end items donated to Goodwill stores, and a preview of the upcycled fashions going up for bid later in the evening. The program included success stories from several members of the Goodwill staff, which led to a very successful paddle raise in support of vital programs and services. The good vibes continued on the dance floor and back at the pop-up shop late into the evening!

Photos courtesy of Goodwill

Rachelle Durham, Tim O’Neal, Dolan Laveen, Phoenix Suns Gorilla, Jim Hayden & Carl Schager

The Scene from the “Shop Goodwill” Pop-up Boutique

Cameron & Grace Matthews with Todd & Kelly LaPorte

William M. Fischbach III

El Mirage Mayor Alexis Hermosillo, Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke & Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego

Mona Stone & Elise Thorpe

Jenna & Bobby Ghisolfo

Upcycled Fashion Show emceed by Angela Johnson of FABRIC