Glitz & Glam of Decades Past Made for a Festive Night at the Goodwill Gala
Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona hosted its annual “An Evening of Goodwill” Gala on May 18, 2024, at the Omni Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Montelucia. The night included a sustainable fashion show using upcycled items found at Goodwill stores.
Community Builder Sponsor: Pepsi
Guest Speakers: Edwond Villegas, Tosha Franklin & Mitzi Cleveland
Upcycled Fashion Show Designers: Elena Marshall, Amanda Jacobs & Christine Bonipart-Johnson
Auctioneer: Kelee Lee Walton
Entertainment: The Boys of D63
Dollars Raised: $470,000+
Notable Moments: The glitter and disco balls were everywhere as the 2024 Goodwill Gala took guests on a trip through “the Swingin’ 60s, the Groovy 70s and the Awesome 80s.” The hit of the cocktail party was the Goodwill pop-up shop filled with high-end items donated to Goodwill stores, and a preview of the upcycled fashions going up for bid later in the evening. The program included success stories from several members of the Goodwill staff, which led to a very successful paddle raise in support of vital programs and services. The good vibes continued on the dance floor and back at the pop-up shop late into the evening!
Photos courtesy of Goodwill