Visit City of Hope billboard

June 13, 2024

Glitz & Glam of Decades Past Made for a Festive Night at the Goodwill Gala

Marilena & Charles Sacks

Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona hosted its annual “An Evening of Goodwill” Gala on May 18, 2024, at the Omni Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Montelucia. The night included a sustainable fashion show using upcycled items found at Goodwill stores.

Community Builder Sponsor: Pepsi

Guest Speakers: Edwond Villegas, Tosha Franklin & Mitzi Cleveland

Upcycled Fashion Show Designers: Elena Marshall, Amanda Jacobs & Christine Bonipart-Johnson

Auctioneer: Kelee Lee Walton

Entertainment: The Boys of D63

Dollars Raised: $470,000+

Notable Moments: The glitter and disco balls were everywhere as the 2024 Goodwill Gala took guests on a trip through “the Swingin’ 60s, the Groovy 70s and the Awesome 80s.” The hit of the cocktail party was the Goodwill pop-up shop filled with high-end items donated to Goodwill stores, and a preview of the upcycled fashions going up for bid later in the evening. The program included success stories from several members of the Goodwill staff, which led to a very successful paddle raise in support of vital programs and services. The good vibes continued on the dance floor and back at the pop-up shop late into the evening! 

Photos courtesy of Goodwill

Rachelle Durham, Tim O’Neal, Dolan Laveen, Phoenix Suns Gorilla, Jim Hayden & Carl Schager
The Scene from the “Shop Goodwill” Pop-up Boutique
Cameron & Grace Matthews with Todd & Kelly LaPorte
William M. Fischbach III
El Mirage Mayor Alexis Hermosillo, Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke & Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego
Mona Stone & Elise Thorpe
Jenna & Bobby Ghisolfo
Upcycled Fashion Show emceed by Angela Johnson of FABRIC
Tosha Franklin & Mitzi Cleveland of Goodwill

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit Make-A-Wish Arizona billboard

From Frontdoors Magazine

Cover Story: ‘There Is Power in Positivity’ 

Cover Story: ‘There Is Power in Positivity’ 

Style Unlocked: Sit. Stay. Style

Style Unlocked: Sit. Stay. Style

A 2<sup>nd</sup> Act: An Unfinished Journey

A 2nd Act: An Unfinished Journey

Behind the Leash: A Day with Heather Allen

Behind the Leash: A Day with Heather Allen

Back to Top