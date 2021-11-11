Girls on the Run features Author of ‘Strong Is the New Pretty’ at Annual Fundraiser

Julliana Garten, Olivia Fierro & Jody Mueller

The Event: The Limitless Potential Brunch

The Cause: Girls on the Run serving Maricopa + Pinal Counties

Event Date: September 18, 2021

Event Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort + Spa at Montelucia

Honorees: Susan Walter | The Bob Hansen Remarkable Volunteer Award

Leading Sponsors: JP Morgan Chase + Co., Heinfeld Meech and Bailey Law Firm

Emcee: Olivia Fierro, Good Morning Arizona Anchor

Dollars raised: $100,000+

Notable Moments: Guest Speaker Kate Parker, a professional photographer with two young daughters, was fed up with the media’s prevailing imagery of girls as demure and overly feminine. “I wanted to show my girls that beauty isn’t about being a certain size, or having your hair done (or even brushed, in their cases), or wearing a fancy outfit. I wanted to combat the messages the media sends to women every day. I wanted my girls to know that being themselves is beautiful, and that being beautiful is about being strong.”

She began taking pictures of her own girls and their friends—not posed but being exactly who they are—and realized that the most resonant images were ones in which they were being their true, authentic selves: Fierce. Fearless. Messy. Confident. Wild. Silly. Joyful. Kind. Creative. Resilient. As the project grew, Kate photographed hundreds of girls from all over North America for her bestselling Strong Is the New Pretty, which was a New York Times bestseller. This striking and empowering collection captures a diverse group of young women and girls, showcasing the many different ways they are strong—inside and out—via Kate’s stunning photography and energetic prose.

But what about boys? Kate soon realized that their voices needed to be heard as well—not just fearless and confident and wild but also curious and kind and vulnerable. THE HEART OF A BOY, published in 2019, which was a New York Times bestseller, shows the richness and diversity of boyhood from all across the country. ”It’s time to discuss how to raise our sons to become good people, and to talk about defining masculinity in a way that is less narrow and limiting.”

Kate T. Parker is a mother, wife, former collegiate soccer player, Ironman, and professional photographer who shoots both fine art projects and commercial work for clients throughout the world. Her “Strong Is the New Pretty” photo series has led to collaborations with brands such as Athleta, Kellogg’s, and Oxygen. The project has also inspired Kate to launch a philanthropic arm of Strong Is the New Pretty, partnering with organizations that invest in girls’ health and education, such as Girls on the Run, Glam4Good, and Girls Inc. She lives with her family in Atlanta, Georgia.

Photos by Associate Photographer Laura of Round Lens Photography

Kate T. Parker & Marianne Millar

The group from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Top Row: Lisa Romero, Rosann Steinmetz, Heather McHone, Cheryl Plewa, Shannon Bodnar, Rita Chopra-Brathwaite, Lisa Shaw

Bottom Row: Laura Delahanty, Leslie Mulloy, Noreen Bishop-Hill, Sarah Lichti