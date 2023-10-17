Girls on the Run Annual “Limitless Potential Brunch” Filled with Hope & Empowerment

Girls on the Run serving Maricopa & Pinal Counties held their Limitless Potential Brunch on Sept. 30 at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown. The inspirational morning featured a delicious brunch, gift bags, a silent auction and empowering elements that brought the Girls on the Run mission to life.

Presenting Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.

Guest Speaker: Nora McInerny

Remarkable Volunteer Award winner: Julie Rose

Remarkable Coach Award winner: The late Kate Sloane Holmberg, accepted on her behalf by her mother, Caroline Sloane-Greer

Notable Moment: Nora McInerny, creator and host of the podcasts “Terrible, Thanks for Asking” & “It’s Going to Be OK,” gave a frank and funny talk about topics many would rather not discuss — death, loss, illness, mental health, trauma and change. A goosebumps moment came after she shared her phone number with the crowd, and they responded with texts about issues they were battling. It was a poignant reminder that even in a group of high-achievers, many are privately struggling. The event served as a way to support the Girls on the Run vision of a world where every girl is empowered to activate her limitless potential and boldly pursue her dreams.

Photos courtesy of Marion Rhoades

Caroline Sloane-Greer & Cindy Hansen

Julie Rose, Remarkable Volunteer Award winner

James Colemen, Nayeli Rembert & Ciji Coleman

Nicole Phillips & Susan Bogan

Donna Mason, Janice Waterworth & Martha Llamas

Jessica Mitchell & Christina Bird

Julie Tritschler, GOTRMC Executive Director Meagan Kukowski, Josi Sprunger & Macy Keilman

Members of the GOTRMPC board of directors

The team from J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.

Nora McInerny