GiGi’s Playhouse Phoenix Goes ‘Bond, James Bond’ for Annual Gala
GiGi’s Playhouse Phoenix hosted their 11th Annual Gala on Saturday, January 11, 2024 at Omni Montelucia with the James Bond-inspired theme “Never Say Never Again.” The GiGi’s participants in attendance once again showed that there’s joy to be had while living with Down’s Syndrome.
Event Chair: Annie DenBoer
Honorary Co-Chairs: Nicole Wheatcroft & The Honorable Adrian Fontes
Honorees: Stephanie Gage – Larry M. Cohen Leadership Award | Kim Cross – Brett Schatzman Volunteer of the Year
Title Sponsor: Valley Toyota Dealers
Emcee: Carey Peña
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Entertainment: Lennon VanderDoes – Cocktail Hour | Dancing to The Hamptons
Notable Moments: The grand entrance led guests to a photo op, check-in and a huge silent auction filled with items for all ages. The ballroom reveal was splashed in black, red and flashes of silver everywhere you looked. GiGi’s participants were once again a key part of the event and the beautiful program played out to honor those who serve their cause year after year. The live auction was filled with experiences, jewelry and the priceless “Paella Dinner with Mark Candelaria” which sold TWICE. And the call to give from your heart was a touching way to end the evening before the dance floor was filled late into the night.
Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios