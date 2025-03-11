GiGi’s Playhouse Phoenix Goes ‘Bond, James Bond’ for Annual Gala

Event Chairman Annie DenBoer with Brett Schatzman & Lisa Meline

GiGi’s Playhouse Phoenix hosted their 11th Annual Gala on Saturday, January 11, 2024 at Omni Montelucia with the James Bond-inspired theme “Never Say Never Again.” The GiGi’s participants in attendance once again showed that there’s joy to be had while living with Down’s Syndrome.

Event Chair: Annie DenBoer

Honorary Co-Chairs: Nicole Wheatcroft & The Honorable Adrian Fontes

Honorees: Stephanie Gage – Larry M. Cohen Leadership Award | Kim Cross – Brett Schatzman Volunteer of the Year

Title Sponsor: Valley Toyota Dealers

Emcee: Carey Peña

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Entertainment: Lennon VanderDoes – Cocktail Hour | Dancing to The Hamptons

Notable Moments: The grand entrance led guests to a photo op, check-in and a huge silent auction filled with items for all ages. The ballroom reveal was splashed in black, red and flashes of silver everywhere you looked. GiGi’s participants were once again a key part of the event and the beautiful program played out to honor those who serve their cause year after year. The live auction was filled with experiences, jewelry and the priceless “Paella Dinner with Mark Candelaria” which sold TWICE. And the call to give from your heart was a touching way to end the evening before the dance floor was filled late into the night.

Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios

Honorary Co-Chairs The Honorable Adrian Fontes & Nicole Wheatcroft

Honoree Stephanie Gage with Kaitlyn & Jennifer Gage

Layla & Kyle McDonough

Joen Martinez & Nate Rhoten

Steve Rosenthal & Susan Martos

Meghan Cox with her brother Sean

Chris & Kim Guimarin

Santiago Serna & Tony Moya

Isabel & Mark Candelaria

Francey Gelfand & Cindy Lubin

Lisa & Howard Bell

The Gigi’s Playhouse Crew

Patty & Gary Lukas

Markus Ford & Lisa Moore

Emcee Carey Peña

Lennon VanderDoes