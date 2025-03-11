Visit Valleywise Health Foundation

March 11, 2025

GiGi’s Playhouse Phoenix Goes ‘Bond, James Bond’ for Annual Gala

Event Chairman Annie DenBoer with Brett Schatzman & Lisa Meline

GiGi’s Playhouse Phoenix hosted their 11th Annual Gala on Saturday, January 11, 2024 at Omni Montelucia with the James Bond-inspired theme “Never Say Never Again.” The GiGi’s participants in attendance once again showed that there’s joy to be had while living with Down’s Syndrome. 

Event Chair: Annie DenBoer

Honorary Co-Chairs: Nicole Wheatcroft & The Honorable Adrian Fontes

Honorees: Stephanie Gage – Larry M. Cohen Leadership Award | Kim Cross – Brett Schatzman Volunteer of the Year

Title Sponsor: Valley Toyota Dealers

Emcee: Carey Peña

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Entertainment: Lennon VanderDoes – Cocktail Hour | Dancing to The Hamptons

Notable Moments: The grand entrance led guests to a photo op, check-in and a huge silent auction filled with items for all ages. The ballroom reveal was splashed in black, red and flashes of silver everywhere you looked. GiGi’s participants were once again a key part of the event and the beautiful program played out to honor those who serve their cause year after year. The live auction was filled with experiences, jewelry and the priceless “Paella Dinner with Mark Candelaria” which sold TWICE. And the call to give from your heart was a touching way to end the evening before the dance floor was filled late into the night.   

Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios

Honorary Co-Chairs The Honorable Adrian Fontes & Nicole Wheatcroft
Honoree Stephanie Gage with Kaitlyn & Jennifer Gage
Layla & Kyle McDonough
Joen Martinez & Nate Rhoten
Steve Rosenthal & Susan Martos
Meghan Cox with her brother Sean
Chris & Kim Guimarin
Santiago Serna & Tony Moya
Isabel & Mark Candelaria
Francey Gelfand & Cindy Lubin
Lisa & Howard Bell
The Gigi’s Playhouse Crew
Patty & Gary Lukas
Markus Ford & Lisa Moore
Emcee Carey Peña
Lennon VanderDoes
The Scene
