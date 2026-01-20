Gesher’s 40th Anniversary ‘Ruby Gala’ An Evening of Reunion and Revelry

BY Frontdoors Media

The Ruby Gala was held at the newly renovated Grand Hyatt Scottsdale on November 1, 2025, and marked a major milestone in Gesher Disability Resources’ history of providing inclusive support for children and adults affected by a disability.

Honorees: Marcia Solochek – Volunteer of the Year | Richard Lustiger, Mark Bregman, The Honorable Jay Polk, Wendy S Laskin, Nora Schaefer, Wendy Horwitch, Angela Berk, Kent S Berk, George M Cohen & Laurie Person – Past Presidents

Emcee: Shawn Harper

Caterer: M Culinary’s Kosher Catering Division

Notable Moments: The evening celebrated past accomplishments by honoring former board presidents, remembering those who have passed, and presenting Gesher’s first-ever Volunteer of the Year award. With a record-breaking attendance of 450 guests, it was the largest event ever held by the organization and reunited many longtime supporters who had not seen each other in more than 20 years. The program was emceed by Shawn Harper, who shared his powerful personal story of overcoming learning disabilities to succeed in college, the NFL, and beyond, inspiring the audience with a message of perseverance and inclusion. Brothers Adam and Jason Katz led a touching memoriam for their brother Jared and all the Gesher members and supporters lost over the past 40 years. Funds raised at the event support Gesher’s mission of supporting individuals with special needs and their families in the Jewish community to lead fuller lives.

Honoree Marcia Solochek with Gesher member Mollie

Honorees: Past Presidents Richard Lustiger, Mark Bregman, The Honorable Jay Polk, Wendy S Laskin, Nora Schaefer, Wendy Horwitch, Angela Berk, Kent S Berk, George M Cohen & Laurie Person

Board President Josh Landers & Jennifer Farrell

Wendy & Wayne Laskin

Wendy Horwitch with her siblings

Frank Schwartz & Sheila Schwartz

The Honorable Frank Moskowitz. Kent Berk & Karen Moskowitz

Lisa Gutman with sponsor Helene Harty Miracle

Sergio Szpaizman & Joanne Hirsch

Julie House

Rabbi Andy Green

Stacy Rosenthal with Sophia

Emcee Shawn Harper

Adam Katz & Jason Katz

























