Gateway for Cancer Research Raised Over $5M at Celebrity Fight Night
The Event: Gateway Celebrity Fight Night – “Stardust Dreams”
The Cause: Gateway for Cancer Research Foundation
Event Date: March 12, 2022
Location: JW Marriott Desert Ridge
Event Co-Chairs: Richard J. Stephenson & Dr. Stacey J. Stephenson
Emcee: Reba McEntire
Entertainment: CeeLo Green, Reba McEntire, David Foster, The London Essentials, Katharine McPhee, Tony Vincent, Vonzell Solomon, The Tenors & Pitbull
Décor: HMR Designs
Honorees: Jimmy Walker & Cameron Mathison
Lead Sponsors: Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Vibrant Doc, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, iHeart Media & Valley Toyota Dealers
Dollars raised: Over $5 Million
Notable Moments: After a 2-years of an in-person hiatus, long-time celebrity supporters of ‘Fight Night’ returned to join local philanthropists in support of the recently merged Gateway for Cancer Research & Celebrity Fight Night. The event drew actors, entertainers, athletes, philanthropists, researchers and leading medical professionals who participated in an exciting live auction featuring several one-of-a-kind luxury items. Many of the attendees have been personally impacted by cancer, proving business success and social status don’t matter as cancer doesn’t discriminate.
Photos courtesy of Getty Images