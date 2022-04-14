Gateway for Cancer Research Raised Over $5M at Celebrity Fight Night

The Event: Gateway Celebrity Fight Night – “Stardust Dreams”

The Cause: Gateway for Cancer Research Foundation

Event Date: March 12, 2022

Location: JW Marriott Desert Ridge

Event Co-Chairs: Richard J. Stephenson & Dr. Stacey J. Stephenson

Emcee: Reba McEntire

Entertainment: CeeLo Green, Reba McEntire, David Foster, The London Essentials, Katharine McPhee, Tony Vincent, Vonzell Solomon, The Tenors & Pitbull

Décor: HMR Designs

Honorees: Jimmy Walker & Cameron Mathison

Lead Sponsors: Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Vibrant Doc, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, iHeart Media & Valley Toyota Dealers

Dollars raised: Over $5 Million

Notable Moments: After a 2-years of an in-person hiatus, long-time celebrity supporters of ‘Fight Night’ returned to join local philanthropists in support of the recently merged Gateway for Cancer Research & Celebrity Fight Night. The event drew actors, entertainers, athletes, philanthropists, researchers and leading medical professionals who participated in an exciting live auction featuring several one-of-a-kind luxury items. Many of the attendees have been personally impacted by cancer, proving business success and social status don’t matter as cancer doesn’t discriminate.

Photos courtesy of Getty Images

Richard J. Stephenson & Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson

Reba McEntire performs onstage

Katharine McPhee & David Foster

Cameron Mathison

Jimmy Walker, Melissa Peterman, & Nancy Walker