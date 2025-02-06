Visit Fabulous Food

Feb. 6, 2025

GateWay Community College Event Demonstrates Students’ ‘Runway to Success’

The 2024 GateWay Student Models

The Clayton House set the stage for the annual ‘Runway to Success’ fundraiser for GateWay Community College on October 25, 2024.

Honoree: Logan Boertje — Jackson Weller Scholarship Award

Presenting Sponsors: Hye Tech Network & Security Solutions

Emcee: Dr. Amy Diaz – GWCC President

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Entertainment: DJ Ice Man

Notable Moments: The evening began with a reception, cocktail hour and Halloween-themed games of chance. During the program, the “Parade of Trades” runway event highlighted recent graduates of several degree programs, including EMT, automotive services, machining/welding and nursing/healthcare. Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes gave a powerful endorsement of the value of education, especially educational programs that provide a runway to success. 

Photos courtesy of GateWay Community College

Dr. Amy Diaz & Dr. Tom Nevill
Logan Boertje Receiving his Scholarship from Patrick Weller
Kelly Little, Dr. Amy Diaz & Aimee Blackman
Auctioneer Letitia Frye
Avatar photo

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit Lewis Roca

From Frontdoors Magazine

Winter 2025 Cover Story: Lessons in Love

Winter 2025 Cover Story: Lessons in Love

Next Doors: A Program with Heart

Next Doors: A Program with Heart

Bookmarked: Ken Snyder, DDS

Bookmarked: Ken Snyder, DDS

Kitchen Doors: Nature’s Friend, Beauty’s Blend

Kitchen Doors: Nature’s Friend, Beauty’s Blend

Back to Top