GateWay Community College Event Demonstrates Students’ ‘Runway to Success’

The 2024 GateWay Student Models

The Clayton House set the stage for the annual ‘Runway to Success’ fundraiser for GateWay Community College on October 25, 2024.

Honoree: Logan Boertje — Jackson Weller Scholarship Award

Presenting Sponsors: Hye Tech Network & Security Solutions

Emcee: Dr. Amy Diaz – GWCC President

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Entertainment: DJ Ice Man

Notable Moments: The evening began with a reception, cocktail hour and Halloween-themed games of chance. During the program, the “Parade of Trades” runway event highlighted recent graduates of several degree programs, including EMT, automotive services, machining/welding and nursing/healthcare. Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes gave a powerful endorsement of the value of education, especially educational programs that provide a runway to success.

Photos courtesy of GateWay Community College