Gabriel’s Angels Annual ‘Unleash the Love’ Breakfast Supports Pet Therapy for Youth

BY Frontdoors Media

Diane Bykowski with Mia & Mary Holman

On April 24, 2025, at the Arizona Biltmore, Gabriel’s Angels hosted its annual ‘Unleash the Love’ fundraising breakfast. The event brought together business leaders, philanthropists and community champions to celebrate the healing power of pets and compassionate adults in the lives of youth in need.

Pawsenting Sponsor: National Bank of Arizona

Dollars Raised: $90,000

Notable Moments: The stars of the show were undoubtedly the four-legged heroes of the program – the troop of therapy dogs who were ready and eager to greet attendees. The program featured powerful stories and insights from their incredible volunteers and community members who have witnessed their unique program. A highlight of the event was a video message from Dr. Paul Stanton, Superintendent of the Washington Elementary School District, who shared the impact the program has on students: “No matter where you come from, no matter what your zip code is, everyone wants an opportunity and Gabriel’s Angels helps level that playing field for our kids so that they too can grow up and do whatever they want in their lives.” Dollars raised at the event fund three signature programs — Animals, Books and Children (ABC); Paws for Resilience; and Community Support Visits — all of which bring emotional support, positive social behaviors and critical life skills to thousands of children throughout the state.

Photos courtesy of Gabriel’s Angels

Greg & Robin Barton Lina Flores & Dulcemaria Martinez Mikaela Anderson & Renegade Jessica Etheridge & Scout Scott Collins & Fozzy Jane Spicer & Phinley CEO Melissa Steimer