Gabriel’s Angels ‘A Night of Pawsibilities’ Silver Jubilee Celebrates 25 Years of Service

BY Frontdoors Media

Co-Chairs Scotty Lowry & Cherie Malkoff

On November 15, 2025, at the Arizona Biltmore, Gabriel’s Angels held its annual ‘Night of Pawsibilities’ Silver Jubilee Gala celebrating a 25 year milestone of compassionate, resilience-building pet therapy programs for kids and teens ages 5-18.

Co-Chairs: Cherie Malkoff & Scotty Lowry

Presenting Sponsor: National Bank of Arizona

Dollars Raised: ~$300k

Auctioneer: Brett Higgins

Entertainment: Cocktail reception performance by Phoenix Symphony members, program and after party music provided by DJ Brittney Novelly

Notable Moments: The silver jubilee was a celebration of the years of service and support Gabriel’s Angels has provided to area youth. The festivities and atmosphere sparkled as guests enjoyed a performance by members of the Phoenix Symphony, tried their luck at the diamond dig and golden ticket raffle and enjoyed champagne from an interactive costumed champagne diva. The program featured a moving testimonial from mother Maria and her son Leo, whose remarkable transformation was made possible through his access to a bond with therapy dog Copper and Gabriel’s Angels’ program. Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed getting wet-nosed kisses and tail wags from the program’s superstar pets. An auction featuring unique getaways, concerts and a sporty Vespa raised funds that will ensure the organization can continue nurturing youth and their well-being by connecting them with the healing power of pets and compassionate adults.

Photos courtesy of Timon Harper Photography

Erin Selin, Carrie, Andy, Colin Barnauskas & Therapy Dog Carmel Wayne Anderson & Carl Nablo Dr. Michael Mills and Dena Mills Amanda Whitmann, Chris Torres, Jay Mugar & Jami Carpenter Tami Butcher, Lynn Londen& Scotty Lowry Co-Chair Scotty Lowry, CEO Melissa Steimer & Co-Chair Cherie Malkoff Megan Homberg, Kristen & Mark Stebbings with John Holmberg Board member April Smith JR Pryke Mark & Kristen Stebbings, Mike Sterrett & Meredith Dunlap-Sterrett, Mariah & Blake Cannon, Brandan & Brittany Kelley with Brent & Michelle Cannon Clients Leo Herrera & Maria Sosa Members of Gabriel's Angels Pet Therapy Teams

Teddie Ziggy Ajax Sandy Dobby