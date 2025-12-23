Gabriel’s Angels ‘A Night of Pawsibilities’ Silver Jubilee Celebrates 25 Years of Service
On November 15, 2025, at the Arizona Biltmore, Gabriel’s Angels held its annual ‘Night of Pawsibilities’ Silver Jubilee Gala celebrating a 25 year milestone of compassionate, resilience-building pet therapy programs for kids and teens ages 5-18.
Co-Chairs: Cherie Malkoff & Scotty Lowry
Presenting Sponsor: National Bank of Arizona
Dollars Raised: ~$300k
Auctioneer: Brett Higgins
Entertainment: Cocktail reception performance by Phoenix Symphony members, program and after party music provided by DJ Brittney Novelly
Notable Moments: The silver jubilee was a celebration of the years of service and support Gabriel’s Angels has provided to area youth. The festivities and atmosphere sparkled as guests enjoyed a performance by members of the Phoenix Symphony, tried their luck at the diamond dig and golden ticket raffle and enjoyed champagne from an interactive costumed champagne diva. The program featured a moving testimonial from mother Maria and her son Leo, whose remarkable transformation was made possible through his access to a bond with therapy dog Copper and Gabriel’s Angels’ program. Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed getting wet-nosed kisses and tail wags from the program’s superstar pets. An auction featuring unique getaways, concerts and a sporty Vespa raised funds that will ensure the organization can continue nurturing youth and their well-being by connecting them with the healing power of pets and compassionate adults.
Photos courtesy of Timon Harper Photography