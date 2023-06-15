Visit Hospice of the Valley billboard

June 15, 2023

Fun with Purpose Abundant at ‘ROOFTOP’ Event for Homeward Bound

Event Co-Chairs Kathi Neal, Roseann Dunteman, Patty Sapp, Suzanne Dickey & Tiffanie Leyvas

The Event: ROOFTOP 2023

The Cause: Homeward Bound

Event Date: March 31, 2023

Location: Mountain Shadows Resort

Event Co-Chairs: Suzanne Dickey, Roseann Dunteman, Tiffanie Leyvas, Kathi Neal & Patty Sapp

Presenting Sponsors: Curaleaf | Wildflower | Fervor

Dollars Raised: $230,000+

Entertainment: Jan Aldridge-Clark, harpist | The Hamptons 

Emcee & Auctioneer: Brett Higgins

Notable Moment: As the sun went down, the party heated up at ROOFTOP 2023. Guests were greeted by Mountain Shadows’ majestic mountain view. Cocktail hour included a popular raffle for a Louis Vuitton handbag and tickets to see Katy Perry in Las Vegas. The fun crowd dined on delicacies like crab claws, freshly shucked oysters, pan-seared salmon and top sirloin before raising their paddles to support the families of Homeward Bound. Colton Shone shared facts about the organization’s program, which helps families navigate their journey to a forever home, before the crowd took to the rooftop for dessert and moonlight dancing to The Hamptons band.

Photos courtesy of Colleen Katz / Pixels in Photography

George & Diane Getz
Scott & Marisa Harelson
Deborah & Darry Pearson, Christine Cote, Mark Wissmann, Codi Evick & Dennis Gardeck
Louis & Tracy Basile
Tate Hiatt, Kyle Hunt, Colleen Katz, Carina Smith, Kathi Neal, Jami Alire, Tiffanie Leyvas, Lynne Miller, Paula DeMore, Sima Kertson, Jean Herges, Roseann Dunteman, Heidi Ferraro, Patty Sapp & Suzanne Dickey
The Scene

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit My Sister’s Closet

From Frontdoors Magazine

10 Questions With… Sophie Cunningham

10 Questions With… Sophie Cunningham

Key to the Good Life: Summer Lovin’

Key to the Good Life: Summer Lovin’

A 2nd Act: The Beat of a Heart, the Blink of an Eye

A 2nd Act: The Beat of a Heart, the Blink of an Eye

Kitchen Doors: Fired Up

Kitchen Doors: Fired Up

Back to Top