Fun with Purpose Abundant at ‘ROOFTOP’ Event for Homeward Bound

The Event: ROOFTOP 2023

The Cause: Homeward Bound

Event Date: March 31, 2023

Location: Mountain Shadows Resort

Event Co-Chairs: Suzanne Dickey, Roseann Dunteman, Tiffanie Leyvas, Kathi Neal & Patty Sapp

Presenting Sponsors: Curaleaf | Wildflower | Fervor

Dollars Raised: $230,000+

Entertainment: Jan Aldridge-Clark, harpist | The Hamptons

Emcee & Auctioneer: Brett Higgins

Notable Moment: As the sun went down, the party heated up at ROOFTOP 2023. Guests were greeted by Mountain Shadows’ majestic mountain view. Cocktail hour included a popular raffle for a Louis Vuitton handbag and tickets to see Katy Perry in Las Vegas. The fun crowd dined on delicacies like crab claws, freshly shucked oysters, pan-seared salmon and top sirloin before raising their paddles to support the families of Homeward Bound. Colton Shone shared facts about the organization’s program, which helps families navigate their journey to a forever home, before the crowd took to the rooftop for dessert and moonlight dancing to The Hamptons band.

Photos courtesy of Colleen Katz / Pixels in Photography

George & Diane Getz

Scott & Marisa Harelson

Deborah & Darry Pearson, Christine Cote, Mark Wissmann, Codi Evick & Dennis Gardeck

Louis & Tracy Basile

Tate Hiatt, Kyle Hunt, Colleen Katz, Carina Smith, Kathi Neal, Jami Alire, Tiffanie Leyvas, Lynne Miller, Paula DeMore, Sima Kertson, Jean Herges, Roseann Dunteman, Heidi Ferraro, Patty Sapp & Suzanne Dickey