Fun with Purpose Abundant at ‘ROOFTOP’ Event for Homeward Bound
The Event: ROOFTOP 2023
The Cause: Homeward Bound
Event Date: March 31, 2023
Location: Mountain Shadows Resort
Event Co-Chairs: Suzanne Dickey, Roseann Dunteman, Tiffanie Leyvas, Kathi Neal & Patty Sapp
Presenting Sponsors: Curaleaf | Wildflower | Fervor
Dollars Raised: $230,000+
Entertainment: Jan Aldridge-Clark, harpist | The Hamptons
Emcee & Auctioneer: Brett Higgins
Notable Moment: As the sun went down, the party heated up at ROOFTOP 2023. Guests were greeted by Mountain Shadows’ majestic mountain view. Cocktail hour included a popular raffle for a Louis Vuitton handbag and tickets to see Katy Perry in Las Vegas. The fun crowd dined on delicacies like crab claws, freshly shucked oysters, pan-seared salmon and top sirloin before raising their paddles to support the families of Homeward Bound. Colton Shone shared facts about the organization’s program, which helps families navigate their journey to a forever home, before the crowd took to the rooftop for dessert and moonlight dancing to The Hamptons band.
Photos courtesy of Colleen Katz / Pixels in Photography