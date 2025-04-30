Friends of the Children Phoenix Hosts ‘FRIENDraiser’ to Support Youth Mentoring
On March 27, 2025, the Phoenix Country Club provided a stunning sunset scene for Friends of the Children Phoenix and their first ‘FRIENDraiser’ event, which raised funds to support Phoenix-area youth through long-term mentoring relationships.
Co-Chairs: Sally Gnirk & Teresa Strunk
Presenting Sponsor: Larson Family Foundation
Dollars Raised: $380,000
Entertainment: Guitarist Justin Hernandez
Notable Moments: Attendees were greeted by youth who had crafted “friends phx” friendship bracelets for each guest. A cordial atmosphere welcomed attendees into the ballroom filled with desert-sunset themed floral arrangements as live guitar music played. The program included moving testimonials from the program director, educational partners and participants. A video featuring program participants including the mother/daughter duo Shanese and Ahana as well as their mentor Arely. They highlighted how meaningful it was for Shanese and her family to be seen by the organization and the proactive approach to the services they have provided. Ahana has flourished with the support of her mentor and the organization. Executive Director Cassie Patris-Browne served as the auctioneer, encouraging supporters to raise their paddles to championin their mission of generational change by empowering youth who are facing obstacles by providing relationships with professional mentors.
Photos courtesy of Kim Brundage Photography