Friends of Homeward Bound Host Record-Breaking ‘ROOFTOP 2022’
The Event: ROOFTOP
The Cause: Homeward Bound
Event Date: March 4, 2022
Location: Mountain Shadows Resort
Event Co-Chairs: Kathi Neal, Roseann Dunteman, Tiffanie Leyvas, Suzanne Dickey & Patty Sapp
Celebrity Guests: Dennis Gardeck & Devon Kennard of the Arizona Cardinals
Notable Sponsors: Morgan Stanley, The Hayden Family, Mike & Patty Sapp, Tiffanie Leyvas, Suzanne Dickey, Sima & Scott Kertson, and Heidi & Jim Ferraro
Entertainment: Musical duo, Ri and Ry, started the evening’s entertainment and The Hamptons closed the night’s festivities
Dollars Raised: More than $250,000 was raised to combat homelessness
Notable Moments: Event guests enjoyed a luxury raffle, a putting contest and a bonus-filled “bottle pull” of wine or spirits while listening to live music under the stars on the patio of Mountain Shadows. Four food stations provided delectable fare, guests enjoyed craft cocktails, and desserts were served on the rooftop for the fun “non-gala.” All event proceeds will assist expanded programs to combat homelessness, homeless prevention initiatives to allow at-risk families to stay in their homes, and emergency shelter units for our community’s most vulnerable neighbors.
Photos courtesy of Colleen Katz