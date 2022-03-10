Friends of Homeward Bound Host Record-Breaking ‘ROOFTOP 2022’

The Event: ROOFTOP

The Cause: Homeward Bound

Event Date: March 4, 2022

Location: Mountain Shadows Resort

Event Co-Chairs: Kathi Neal, Roseann Dunteman, Tiffanie Leyvas, Suzanne Dickey & Patty Sapp

Celebrity Guests: Dennis Gardeck & Devon Kennard of the Arizona Cardinals

Notable Sponsors: Morgan Stanley, The Hayden Family, Mike & Patty Sapp, Tiffanie Leyvas, Suzanne Dickey, Sima & Scott Kertson, and Heidi & Jim Ferraro

Entertainment: Musical duo, Ri and Ry, started the evening’s entertainment and The Hamptons closed the night’s festivities

Dollars Raised: More than $250,000 was raised to combat homelessness

Notable Moments: Event guests enjoyed a luxury raffle, a putting contest and a bonus-filled “bottle pull” of wine or spirits while listening to live music under the stars on the patio of Mountain Shadows. Four food stations provided delectable fare, guests enjoyed craft cocktails, and desserts were served on the rooftop for the fun “non-gala.” All event proceeds will assist expanded programs to combat homelessness, homeless prevention initiatives to allow at-risk families to stay in their homes, and emergency shelter units for our community’s most vulnerable neighbors.

Photos courtesy of Colleen Katz

Patty Sapp, Colleen Katz & Tiffanie Leyvas

Louis & Tracy Basile

Paula Shapiro & her guests

Arizona Cardinals Linebacker Dennis Gardeck & Family

Bill & Amanda Hayden and their guests

Kathi Neal Anxiously Waiting for Her Wine Reveal

Arizona Cardinals Linebacker Dennis Gardeck Welcoming ROOFTOP Guests