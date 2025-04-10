‘Fresh Start Gala’ Flutters Like a Butterfly to Raise Over $2.6M to Lift Women in Need
The Phoenician set a resplendent scene on March 22, 2025, for the Fresh Start Women’s Foundation annual ”Fresh Start Gala,” featuring a stunning Carolina Herrera fashion show and celebration of the transformative mission of the organization and the lives of the women it serves.
Gala Chairs: Jan Lewis & Steven Zylstra
Founders’ Award Honoree: Katie Mueller
Leading Sponsors: Pat Petznick | The Pakis Family | Jacquie & Bennett Dorrance | Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance Company | Carole & Arte Moreno – The Moreno Family Foundation | Ann Siner – My Sister’s Closet
Dollars Raised: More than $2.6 million
Auctioneer: Lydia Fenet
Fashion Show: Carolina Herrera presented by Neiman Marcus. Carolina Herrera Creative Director Wes Gordon introduced the show for the second year in a row.
Entertainment: The Hamptons
Florals: Tamara Noack of Inspired Environments
Notable Moments: The spring evening started with a lovely outdoor cocktail reception and the signature fashion show under the stars. The Carolina Herrera designs evoked style and grace as bold colors, black and white dresses, polka dot fabrics and delicate florals were modeled on the runway in many forms. Next, attendees entered the ballroom to be surrounded by butterflies above the dance floor and tables of all shapes and sizes coated in light blue hydrangeas. The theme for inspired giving was training women in need with skills in the tech industry, and it truly resonated with the audience. The overwhelming support of Wes Gordon was incredible — he upped the chance to win $6,000 in credit towards a gown TWICE, then two seats with a VIP experience at the next New York Fashion Week show if the audience could raise over $125,000 by donating $1,000 each. Needless to say, the goal was met, and three lucky winners were drawn from the pile of bid cards!
Photos courtesy of Gudenschwager Photography unless otherwise noted in the caption.
The Fashion Show