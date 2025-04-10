‘Fresh Start Gala’ Flutters Like a Butterfly to Raise Over $2.6M to Lift Women in Need

BY Andrea Evans

Gala Chairs Steven Zylstra & Jan Lewis with Kim McWaters, President and CEO of Fresh Start

The Phoenician set a resplendent scene on March 22, 2025, for the Fresh Start Women’s Foundation annual ”Fresh Start Gala,” featuring a stunning Carolina Herrera fashion show and celebration of the transformative mission of the organization and the lives of the women it serves.

Gala Chairs: Jan Lewis & Steven Zylstra

Founders’ Award Honoree: Katie Mueller

Leading Sponsors: Pat Petznick | The Pakis Family | Jacquie & Bennett Dorrance | Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance Company | Carole & Arte Moreno – The Moreno Family Foundation | Ann Siner – My Sister’s Closet

Dollars Raised: More than $2.6 million

Auctioneer: Lydia Fenet

Fashion Show: Carolina Herrera presented by Neiman Marcus. Carolina Herrera Creative Director Wes Gordon introduced the show for the second year in a row.

Entertainment: The Hamptons

Florals: Tamara Noack of Inspired Environments

Notable Moments: The spring evening started with a lovely outdoor cocktail reception and the signature fashion show under the stars. The Carolina Herrera designs evoked style and grace as bold colors, black and white dresses, polka dot fabrics and delicate florals were modeled on the runway in many forms. Next, attendees entered the ballroom to be surrounded by butterflies above the dance floor and tables of all shapes and sizes coated in light blue hydrangeas. The theme for inspired giving was training women in need with skills in the tech industry, and it truly resonated with the audience. The overwhelming support of Wes Gordon was incredible — he upped the chance to win $6,000 in credit towards a gown TWICE, then two seats with a VIP experience at the next New York Fashion Week show if the audience could raise over $125,000 by donating $1,000 each. Needless to say, the goal was met, and three lucky winners were drawn from the pile of bid cards!

Photos courtesy of Gudenschwager Photography unless otherwise noted in the caption.

Honoree Katie Mueller, Gala Co-Chair Jan Lewis & Founders’ Circle Member Michelle Kerrick Jacquie Dorrance, Susan Palmer-Hunter, Patty Lau & Catherine Jacobsen Jeff Porter & Allison Davis with Lexie & Trey Petznick Richard Swetonic & Larry Lytle Tony & Michelle Richards with Kyle & Kendra Miller Cindy Watts & Heidi Coupland

Chris & Mary Gale with Jessica Gale and Belle Petznick Kathy & Rodney Hu Richard Coupland with Earl Petznick, II Mark Loftin, Linda Srere Bendotti, Nancy Mitchell, Betsy & Steven Young & Nancy Loftin Carole Moreno, Jamie Lendrum & Christine Gustafson Mary Ellen McKee & Lauren Winegardner Cindy Watts, Amy Videan & Amy Thurston Mike Wick & Fresh Start Co-Founder Pat Petznick Wick Roger Speer, Jody Kent & Chris McWaters Mike Watts & Russ Dickey Andrew & Jessica Gartman with Rekha Reddy-Sareen & Rhonda Buseman Lisa Stevens Anderson & Eric Anderson Disha Pall, Jessica Estrada, Dana Hinton & Lata Quinn Ann Denk, Carrie Hall, Cindy Watts, Greg Denk, Tom & Jan Lewis, Mike Watts & Wes Gordon with Amy Flood, Tahnia McKeever & Kathy Munson (seated) Ann Siner & Tess Loo with Their Guests Kaitlyn Hunt, Lexie & Trey Petznick, Samantha Burgett (seated) with Stephanie Saccente, Melinda Petznick, Shanec & Morganne Essert and Ren & Stephanie Riley Alex Bray with Her Guests Carrie Hall with Fresh Start Women Cindy Cisneros & Abigail Meade The Fresh Start Women Being Recognized by Kim McWaters From Stage The Scene on the Dance Floor The Fresh Start Executive Board of Directors The Scene by Willmar Photography

The Fashion Show