‘Fresh Brunch’ for one•n•ten Breaks Attendance & Fundraising Records

one•n•ten hosted its annual Fresh Brunch on March 24, 2024, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort. The sold-out event had more than 1,900 attendees, making it the largest nonprofit fundraising attendance in a ballroom in Valley history.

Title Sponsors: Basis Educational Ventures | Trulieve | Waymo | AlphaGraphics | US Bank | Fry’s Foods | Bank of America

Event Co-Chairs: David & Manny Soto-Griego

Honorary Chairs: Secretary of State Adrian Fontes & Nicole Wheatcroft, Gary Jackson & Oscar De las salas

Honorees: one•n•ten Advocacy Award – Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs | Nora Gustavsson Volunteer Spirit Award – John Bergeron | Babe Caylor Individual Leadership Award – Rick McCartney | Corporate Leadership Award – Goodwill of Central & Northern Arizona

Dollars Raised: $1.3 million

Emcee: Carey Peña

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: The crowd was huge, the outfits were on point and the mimosas flowed as the Valley’s top supporters of one•n•ten gathered for a day of support for LGBTQ+ youth. To mark this momentous occasion, the mayors of Tempe, Chandler, Scottsdale and Mesa all declared the day one of distinction for their cities through proclamation – a never been done before sign of unity for the cause. The live auction and paddle raise was filled with magic and energy resulting in over $1.3 million raised for programs and continued expansion across the state of Arizona. The fun continued at the garden after party making it a full day of fun and generosity!

Photos courtesy of Exquisite Photography, RSVP Photography and MISGIF

Diego Gomez, Wilfredo B. de Leon, Rocque Perez, Sam Ian, Santi Patano, Brendan Cavanaugh (top row), Vincent John-Edward, Sam Flynn, Steve Lemerand, Caleb Deen & Tannia Pourdavarani (bottom row)

Travis Shumake & Letitia Frye

Honorary Co-Chairs Nicole Wheatcroft & Secretary of State Adrian Fontes

Honorary Co-Chairs Oscar De las salas & Gary Jackson

Kado Stewart, Honoree Governor Katie Hobbs & CEO Nate Rhoton

Dr. Jason McIntosh, Goodwill of Central & Northern Arizona CEO Tim O’Neal & Nate Rhoton

Tempe Mayor Corey D. Woods, Chandler City Council Member Angel Encinas, Chandler Vice Mayor OD Harris, Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego & Mesa Mayor John Giles

Carey Peña with one•n•ten Youth Leo

André & James Christian having fun in the photo booth!

one•n•ten Board of Directors