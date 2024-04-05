‘Fresh Brunch’ for one•n•ten Breaks Attendance & Fundraising Records
one•n•ten hosted its annual Fresh Brunch on March 24, 2024, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort. The sold-out event had more than 1,900 attendees, making it the largest nonprofit fundraising attendance in a ballroom in Valley history.
Title Sponsors: Basis Educational Ventures | Trulieve | Waymo | AlphaGraphics | US Bank | Fry’s Foods | Bank of America
Event Co-Chairs: David & Manny Soto-Griego
Honorary Chairs: Secretary of State Adrian Fontes & Nicole Wheatcroft, Gary Jackson & Oscar De las salas
Honorees: one•n•ten Advocacy Award – Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs | Nora Gustavsson Volunteer Spirit Award – John Bergeron | Babe Caylor Individual Leadership Award – Rick McCartney | Corporate Leadership Award – Goodwill of Central & Northern Arizona
Dollars Raised: $1.3 million
Emcee: Carey Peña
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Notable Moments: The crowd was huge, the outfits were on point and the mimosas flowed as the Valley’s top supporters of one•n•ten gathered for a day of support for LGBTQ+ youth. To mark this momentous occasion, the mayors of Tempe, Chandler, Scottsdale and Mesa all declared the day one of distinction for their cities through proclamation – a never been done before sign of unity for the cause. The live auction and paddle raise was filled with magic and energy resulting in over $1.3 million raised for programs and continued expansion across the state of Arizona. The fun continued at the garden after party making it a full day of fun and generosity!
Photos courtesy of Exquisite Photography, RSVP Photography and MISGIF