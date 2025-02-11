Foster Arizona’s ‘Sustainable Hope’ Gala Emphasizes the Power of Connection
On November 2, 2024, Clayton House served as the backdrop for the “Sustainable Hope” Gala benefitting Foster Arizona.
Legacy of Hope Sponsor: MTV General Contractors
Emcee & Auctioneer: Rylie Behr
Dollars Raised: $160,000
Photos Courtesy of: Foster Arizona
Notable Moments: The “Sustainable Hope” Gala featured moving speeches and from Foster Arizona Founder Kim Vehon and Housing Engagement Coordinator Nicole Schoch as well as powerful stories from members of their community. A silent auction, live auction and paddle raise led by Rylie Behr raised funds that will further their mission of educating, empowering and engaging foster and at-risk youth, families and the community. The evening amplified the importance of fostering hope and resilience through powerful interpersonal connections.