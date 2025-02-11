Foster Arizona’s ‘Sustainable Hope’ Gala Emphasizes the Power of Connection

Cindy Palmer, Meghan Duffy, Kim Vehon & Bridget Duffy

On November 2, 2024, Clayton House served as the backdrop for the “Sustainable Hope” Gala benefitting Foster Arizona.

Legacy of Hope Sponsor: MTV General Contractors

Emcee & Auctioneer: Rylie Behr

Dollars Raised: $160,000

Photos Courtesy of: Foster Arizona

Notable Moments: The “Sustainable Hope” Gala featured moving speeches and from Foster Arizona Founder Kim Vehon and Housing Engagement Coordinator Nicole Schoch as well as powerful stories from members of their community. A silent auction, live auction and paddle raise led by Rylie Behr raised funds that will further their mission of educating, empowering and engaging foster and at-risk youth, families and the community. The evening amplified the importance of fostering hope and resilience through powerful interpersonal connections.