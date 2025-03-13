Visit Grand Canyon Conservancy

March 12, 2025

Inaugural ‘Pink Soiree’ A Night of Glamour & Hope for Check for a Lump

Event Honorees Tiernnee Jefferies, Linda Greer, Onjalai Brown, Cara Algarin & Grace Militano

The Clayton House in Scottsdale transformed into a rose-colored extravaganza for Check for a Lump’s inaugural ‘Pink Soiree: A Night of Glamour and Hope’ to support the organization’s efforts to provide free mammograms, testing and direct assistance to breast cancer patients.

Honorees: Dr. Linda Greer – Community Hero Award | Tiernnee Jefferis – Volunteer of the Year | Grace Militano, Onjalai Brown, Cara Algarin & Ariana – Honored Clients

Event Sponsors: Trulieve, Hologic, Areola Artistry, Latest Craze Productions & Cultivated LLC & Marion Rhoades Photography

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: The evening began with a lively outdoor cocktail hour where guests showcased an array of pink hues in celebration and solidarity. The program paid tribute to dedicated community members and clients whose efforts have been instrumental in providing free education, resources and support to breast cancer patients in Arizona. Powerful client testimonials highlighted the profound impact of this supportive community on their cancer journeys. Guests enthusiastically participated in an engaging round of Heads or Tails, a spirited raffle and an exciting live auction. The night’s celebratory energy carried on as attendees took to the dance floor, bringing the event to a joyous close.

Photos courtesy of Marion Rhoades Photography

Mike & Marie Petty, Kathy Anderson, Linda Greer, Jane Spicer, Lauren Anaya & Kiran Rogers with Jim Greer
The Hologic Team
The Comprehensive Breast Centers Team
Survivor Board Members Marina Blackford, Christina Noble, Tiernnee Jefferis, Anita Saesing & Kelsey Elmer
The Tri-Scottsdale Team
The Trulieve Table
Kendra & Kyle Miller
Ashley Plum with Honoree Linda Greer
Heads or Tails Winning Round
The After Party!
The Scene
