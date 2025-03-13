Inaugural ‘Pink Soiree’ A Night of Glamour & Hope for Check for a Lump

Event Honorees Tiernnee Jefferies, Linda Greer, Onjalai Brown, Cara Algarin & Grace Militano

The Clayton House in Scottsdale transformed into a rose-colored extravaganza for Check for a Lump’s inaugural ‘Pink Soiree: A Night of Glamour and Hope’ to support the organization’s efforts to provide free mammograms, testing and direct assistance to breast cancer patients.

Honorees: Dr. Linda Greer – Community Hero Award | Tiernnee Jefferis – Volunteer of the Year | Grace Militano, Onjalai Brown, Cara Algarin & Ariana – Honored Clients

Event Sponsors: Trulieve, Hologic, Areola Artistry, Latest Craze Productions & Cultivated LLC & Marion Rhoades Photography

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: The evening began with a lively outdoor cocktail hour where guests showcased an array of pink hues in celebration and solidarity. The program paid tribute to dedicated community members and clients whose efforts have been instrumental in providing free education, resources and support to breast cancer patients in Arizona. Powerful client testimonials highlighted the profound impact of this supportive community on their cancer journeys. Guests enthusiastically participated in an engaging round of Heads or Tails, a spirited raffle and an exciting live auction. The night’s celebratory energy carried on as attendees took to the dance floor, bringing the event to a joyous close.

Photos courtesy of Marion Rhoades Photography