Festive Poinsettia Tea A Celebration for Duet’s 40th Anniversay
Rev. Robert Carlson and Millie Carlson
The Event: 31st Annual Poinsettia Tea
The Cause: Duet: Partners In Health & Aging
Event Date: December 12, 2021
Location: Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch
Honorees: Mary Lou Bessette received the Dosia Carlson “KARED About” Award
Gold Sponsor: Fry’s Food Stores
Dollars Raised: $120,000
Entertainment: The Liam Connor Trio
Emcee: Destry Jetton, Arizona Midday
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Notable Moment: Rev. Robert Carlson, brother of the late Rev. Dr. Dosia Carlson, the founder of Duet who passed away in January 2021, gave a lovely tribute and opening prayer in honor of his sister. It was a treasured moment for all who attended this beloved event.
Photos courtesy of Duet: Partners in Health & Aging
