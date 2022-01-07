Visit Barrett-Jackson Leaderboard

Jan. 6, 2022

Festive Poinsettia Tea A Celebration for Duet’s 40th Anniversay

Rev. Robert Carlson and Millie Carlson

The Event: 31st Annual Poinsettia Tea

The Cause: Duet: Partners In Health & Aging

Event Date: December 12, 2021

Location: Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch

Honorees: Mary Lou Bessette received the Dosia Carlson “KARED About” Award

Gold Sponsor: Fry’s Food Stores

Dollars Raised: $120,000 

Entertainment: The Liam Connor Trio

Emcee: Destry Jetton, Arizona Midday

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moment: Rev. Robert Carlson, brother of the late Rev. Dr. Dosia Carlson, the founder of Duet who passed away in January 2021, gave a lovely tribute and opening prayer in honor of his sister. It was a treasured moment for all who attended this beloved event.  

Photos courtesy of Duet: Partners in Health & Aging

Honoree Mary Lou Bessette & Ann Wheat, Duet Executive Director
Diane Terribile, Ellen Dean, Duet Board President, & Susan Doria
Kim Appelby & Lori Appelby
Laurie Fox & Cristina Serrano
Jessica Ievolello, Ann Skipper, Joyce Lyons, Skylar Ryan, April Ryan, Meryl Ahart, Cynthia Salk, Elizabeth Banta & Carol Heimann

