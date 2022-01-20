Feeding Matters Annual Fundraiser Raises $200K Virtually
The Event: 9th Annual Community Event
The Cause: Feeding Matters
Event Date: November 5, 2021
Location: Virtual
Honorary Co-Chairs: Robyn & Phil Calihan
Honorees: Jo-Ann & Jim Armstrong
Presenting Sponsors: Jaburg Wilk Attorneys at Law, Mead Johnson Nutrition
Dollars Raised: $200,000+
Notable Moments: The Feeding Matters annual event raises funds in support of the creation of a vital system of care for children with Pediatric Feeding Disorder (PFD). For kids with PFD, every bite of food can be painful, scary or simply impossible to swallow, potentially impeding nutrition, development, growth and overall well-being. Heartfelt “Stories of Hope” were shared at the event by benefactor families, and Founder and Emeritus Board Member Shannon Goldwater shared her family’s personal journey with PFD, which affected her now grown triplets. This year over 620 supporters from around the globe joined the live-streamed event.
A recording of the event can be viewed here.
Photos courtesy of Feeding Matters