Visit The Phoenix Symphony leaderboard

Jan. 20, 2022

Feeding Matters Annual Fundraiser Raises $200K Virtually

Shannon Goldwater, Honorees Jim and Jo-Ann Armstrong and Judy Schubert

The Event: 9th Annual Community Event

The Cause: Feeding Matters

Event Date: November 5, 2021

Location: Virtual

Honorary Co-Chairs: Robyn & Phil Calihan

Honorees: Jo-Ann & Jim Armstrong

Presenting Sponsors: Jaburg Wilk Attorneys at Law, Mead Johnson Nutrition

Dollars Raised: $200,000+

Notable Moments:  The Feeding Matters annual event raises funds in support of the creation of a vital system of care for children with Pediatric Feeding Disorder (PFD). For kids with PFD, every bite of food can be painful, scary or simply impossible to swallow, potentially impeding nutrition, development, growth and overall well-being. Heartfelt “Stories of Hope” were shared at the event by benefactor families, and Founder and Emeritus Board Member Shannon Goldwater shared her family’s personal journey with PFD, which affected her now grown triplets. This year over 620 supporters from around the globe joined the live-streamed event.

A recording of the event can be viewed here

Photos courtesy of Feeding Matters

 

The Calihan Family
Jeremiah and his family shared their story
Feeding Matters founder Shannon Goldwater films her portion of the online event
CEO Jaclyn Pederson behind the scenes

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: Society
Visit Make-A-Wish Arizona billboard

From Frontdoors Magazine

Cover Story: Music is the Muse

Cover Story: Music is the Muse

Kitchen Doors: Health and Flavor Come Together, Happy Lunar New Year and More

Kitchen Doors: Health and Flavor Come Together, Happy Lunar New Year and More

Next Doors: A Place to Be Well

Next Doors: A Place to Be Well

Nourishing Mind, Body and Soul

Nourishing Mind, Body and Soul

Back to Top