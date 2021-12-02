Visit Barrett-Jackson Leaderboard

Dec. 2, 2021

‘Wet Your Whiskers’ Pawty Raises Funds for Fearless Kitty Rescue

Brenda Kay + Mary Edman

The Event: Wet Your Whiskers Wine Patio Pawty

The Cause: Fearless Kitty Rescue – dedicated to providing a safe place for cats in need until they can be adopted into loving homes

Event Date: October 22, 2021

Location: Fearless Kitty Rescue in Fountain Hills

Leading Sponsors: Desert Belle Cruises, El Dorado Animal Hospital, Republic National Distributing Company, Friends of Pumpkin and Cannon, Friends of Enzo + Baby Boy & The AZ CFO LLC

Dollars Raised: $30,000 plus three kitten adoptions!

Notable Moments: Sammy the Super Cat, was the star of the evening! $4,000 in medical expenses were successfully raised during the event for his care to date. Sammy arrived at the rescue in late July after his owner passed unexpectedly. He had severe dental disease and a mass on his left shoulder. After Sammy was examined, it was determined he needed full mouth extraction and small mass removal.  The mass proved to be an aggressive, metastatic cancer with the best course of treatment being a front limb amputation. His surgery went very well and he is now doing fantastic! The treatment option Fearless Kitty Rescue elected gives Sammy the best chance of being cancer free and living a happy, healthy life.

Photos courtesy of Fearless Kitty Rescue

Jeanne Randall & Christy Satter
Suzanne Nann & Jennifer Colitre with Lori & Frank Butler
Fearless Kitty Rescue Board Members: (back row) Linda Bucaro, Scott Cargill, Betty McDonald & Marcus Bulow von Dennewitz,
(front row) Kim Kamins, Christine Orbeck, Liz Finch & Linda Kavanagh
Wet Your Whiskers Volunteers

