Fashionable ‘Runway for Research’ Benefits Cancer Advancements at TGen
TGen’s Runway for Research fashion show was back this year on Oct. 13, 2023, at Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Co-Chairs: Beth McRae & Justine Hurry
Honorary Chair: Vicki Vaughn
Presenting Sponsor: The McRae Family
Dollars Raised: $320,000+
Fashion Show Presented by: Neiman Marcus
Notable Moments: Attendees enjoyed breakfast bites and bubbles while perusing incredible raffle packages and fall fashions as they arrived at Neiman Marcus at Scottsdale Fashion Square. After guests moved to the runway for seating, Dr. Jeffrey Trent took the podium to share that TGen is now able to detect cancer earlier for many women due to advances they have made in screening and testing technology. He thanked guests for their support, which will provide further research for early detection and better treatment options. The fashion show wowed, with creatively styled luxury for daytime and evening.