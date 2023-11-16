Fashionable ‘Runway for Research’ Benefits Cancer Advancements at TGen

TGen’s Runway for Research fashion show was back this year on Oct. 13, 2023, at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

Co-Chairs: Beth McRae & Justine Hurry

Honorary Chair: Vicki Vaughn

Presenting Sponsor: The McRae Family

Dollars Raised: $320,000+

Fashion Show Presented by: Neiman Marcus

Notable Moments: Attendees enjoyed breakfast bites and bubbles while perusing incredible raffle packages and fall fashions as they arrived at Neiman Marcus at Scottsdale Fashion Square. After guests moved to the runway for seating, Dr. Jeffrey Trent took the podium to share that TGen is now able to detect cancer earlier for many women due to advances they have made in screening and testing technology. He thanked guests for their support, which will provide further research for early detection and better treatment options. The fashion show wowed, with creatively styled luxury for daytime and evening.

Judy Levenbaum, Bijen Dyrek, Bonnie Radow & Vicki Vaughn

Betty McRae & Tim Braun

Amanda Garmany, Oscar De las salas & Kristine Thompson

Dee Dee Vecchione, Donna Hicks & Lisa Portigal

Jill Krigsten & Donna Johnson

Molly Stockley & Bea Rocklin

Eileen Yeung & Carol Dries

Dee Trent & Dr. Jeffrey Trent