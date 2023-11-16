Visit HonorHealth

Nov. 16, 2023

Fashionable ‘Runway for Research’ Benefits Cancer Advancements at TGen

Event Co-Chairs Beth McRae & Justine Hurry

TGen’s Runway for Research fashion show was back this year on Oct. 13, 2023, at Scottsdale Fashion Square. 

Co-Chairs: Beth McRae & Justine Hurry

Honorary Chair: Vicki Vaughn

Presenting Sponsor: The McRae Family

Dollars Raised: $320,000+

Fashion Show Presented by: Neiman Marcus

Notable Moments: Attendees enjoyed breakfast bites and bubbles while perusing incredible raffle packages and fall fashions as they arrived at Neiman Marcus at Scottsdale Fashion Square. After guests moved to the runway for seating, Dr. Jeffrey Trent took the podium to share that TGen is now able to detect cancer earlier for many women due to advances they have made in screening and testing technology. He thanked guests for their support, which will provide further research for early detection and better treatment options. The fashion show wowed, with creatively styled luxury for daytime and evening.

Judy Levenbaum, Bijen Dyrek, Bonnie Radow & Vicki Vaughn
Betty McRae & Tim Braun
Amanda Garmany, Oscar De las salas & Kristine Thompson
Dee Dee Vecchione, Donna Hicks & Lisa Portigal
Jill Krigsten & Donna Johnson
Molly Stockley & Bea Rocklin
Eileen Yeung & Carol Dries
Dee Trent & Dr. Jeffrey Trent
The Fashion Show presented by Neiman Marcus

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit Power Paws

From Frontdoors Magazine

Creating Culture: An Architect, An Artist

Creating Culture: An Architect, An Artist

Cover Story: Brick by Brick

Cover Story: Brick by Brick

Kitchen Doors: Chef Cory Oppold Sets a Course for Fine Dining

Kitchen Doors: Chef Cory Oppold Sets a Course for Fine Dining

10 Questions With… Jim Brickman

10 Questions With… Jim Brickman

Back to Top