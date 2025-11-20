Fashion & Philanthropy Abound at the 5th Annual TGen & City of Hope ‘Runway for Research’
Neiman Marcus and Scottsdale Fashion Square brought style and swagger on November 17, 2025, in support of TGen, part of City of Hope at their annual ‘Runway for Research’ event.
Co-Chairs: Lee Courtney & Amy Hair
Honorary Chair: Betty McRae
Vogue Sponsor: Guarantee Trust Life
Entertainment: Neiman Marcus Runway Fashion Show
Caterer: Roberts Catering
Notable Moments: The brunch event featured light bites and champagne toasts. Jenny, daughter of Dr. Jeffrey Trent, shared her personal journey with breast cancer, empathizing with others who have experienced similar diagnoses and emphasizing the critical role research plays in creating life-changing outcomes for patients. Betty McRae was recognized for her tremendous support of the event. Guests enjoyed runway presentations highlighting the season’s trendiest styles, with models showcasing pieces from Neiman Marcus and Scottsdale Fashion Square. Funds raised will help advance women’s cancer research.
The Runway