Fab ‘Fresh Brunch’ 2025 Filled with Huge Support for one-n-ten, Raises Over $1.2M

BY Frontdoors Media

Erik & Jen Powell, Event Co-Chairs Kate & Paul Hickman with Sarah Angilello & Daniel Heuerman

one•n•ten hosted its annual Fresh Brunch on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort. Once again, the fashion was fierce, energy was high and the youth shined.

Event Co-Chairs: Bev Crair & Lisa Malachowsky | Kate & Paul Hickman

Honorary Chair: Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari

Honorees: The Trujillo Family – Governor Katie Hobbs Advocacy Award | Loa Wood – Nora Gustavsson Volunteer Spirit Award | Brick Road Coffee – Business Leadership Award

Youth & Family Spotlights: Issaesthetica | Saylor | The Cody Family

Title Sponsors: BASIS Educational Ventures | Western Alliance Bank | Sprouts Farmers Market | Fry’s Food Stores | Alphagraphics on University

Dollars Raised: Over $1.2 million

Emcee: Carey Peña of Inspired Media 360

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: The arrival was filled with bright spring outfits and an audience of supporters enjoying mimosas and signature cocktails before the ballroom doors opened for the program. Elected officials Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes and U.S. Senator Ruben Gallego opened the program with advocacy updates regarding the LGBTQ+ community. The day continued with incredible youth testimonials about their lives after participating in one-n-ten programs across the state. CEO Nate Rhoton gave the annual update on the growth and expansion of services, highlighted the need to make those happen and rallied the crowd to give MORE. And that’s what happened … over $1.2 million dollars worth!

Photos courtesy of RSVP Photography, MISGIF & Rafalogie Studio